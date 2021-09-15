Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Hibbett announces the opening of first Orange County store in Fullerton

Hibbett announces the opening of first Orange County store in Fullerton

September 15, 2021 8:42 am

US premium athleisure and footwear retailer Hibbett Sports, which operates more than 1,000 stores across the country, said earlier this week it had opened the first Orange County, California store in Fullerton.

The 6,300 square foot store is located at 1365 S. Harbor Blvd., in the Fullerton Metro Center, while the Grand Opening celebration will take place on September 18th.

The boutique-style store offers an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released and exclusive footwear, fashion and athletic apparel from brands such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas among others.

The new store offers a variety of convenient shopping options, including Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store, which facilitate an easy choice for clients to find precisely what they want, when they want it.

“We are excited to bring the first Hibbett Sports location to the Fullerton community and welcome sneakerheads looking for the hottest new drops, along with families and athletes,” John Hart, District Sales Manager at Hibbett Sports, said in a statement.

Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News