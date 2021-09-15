US premium athleisure and footwear retailer Hibbett Sports, which operates more than 1,000 stores across the country, said earlier this week it had opened the first Orange County, California store in Fullerton.

The 6,300 square foot store is located at 1365 S. Harbor Blvd., in the Fullerton Metro Center, while the Grand Opening celebration will take place on September 18th.

The boutique-style store offers an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released and exclusive footwear, fashion and athletic apparel from brands such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas among others.

The new store offers a variety of convenient shopping options, including Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store, which facilitate an easy choice for clients to find precisely what they want, when they want it.

“We are excited to bring the first Hibbett Sports location to the Fullerton community and welcome sneakerheads looking for the hottest new drops, along with families and athletes,” John Hart, District Sales Manager at Hibbett Sports, said in a statement.