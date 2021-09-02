Morgan Stanley (MS) has raised salaries for starting analysts in its institutional securities division. It has been the latest major bank to increase pay as demand for entry-level workers remains high.

According to a report by Business Insider, the pay change is to take effect in January.

According to the same media, citing a source with knowledge of the matter, Morgan Stanley has increased pay for all starting analysts to $110,000 in its sales and trading, research, investment banking and global capital markets divisions.

The Wall Street bank raised the base salary for first- and second-year bankers in its investment bank and global capital markets divisions in July to at least $100,000 from about $85,000 previously.

Morgan Stanley shares closed lower for the fourth time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Wednesday. The stock went down 0.11% ($0.12) to $104.31, after touching an intraday high at $105.07. The latter has been a price level not seen since August 30th ($105.81).

Shares of Morgan Stanley have risen 52.21% so far in 2021 compared with a 20.45% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Morgan Stanley’s stock went up 34.06%, thus, it again outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 11 out of 15 surveyed investment analysts had rated Morgan Stanley’s stock as “Buy”, while 4 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $104.57.