Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » GM to close plant in China amid restructuring

GM to close plant in China amid restructuring

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 17, 2025

According to a report by Reuters, citing an anonymous source, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) intends to close a plant in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang this month amid restructuring initiatives in the Asian country.

GM produces Buick GL8 minivans and the Chevrolet Tracker SUV for the local market at that facility.

The US auto maker reported $4 billion in restructuring charges in China during the fourth quarter. Those included plant closures.

For the same quarter, the company reported positive equity income in China before restructuring costs.

General Motors assembles Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles in China in a partnership with SAIC Motors.

Stock Performance

The shares of General Motors Company (GM) closed 1.00% ($0.48) higher at $48.37 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $48.128 billion.

The shares of General Motors Company (GM) went up 48.30% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have lost 9.20% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4476-1.4619. The pair closed at 1.4539, shedding 0.29% on a daily basis. It has been the 12th drop in the past 24 trading days. The daily low has been an almost exact test of the low from […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2530-1.2450. The cross settled 0.05% higher at 1.2514.At 8:47 GMT today USD/CAD was down 0.01% for the day to trade at 1.2513. The pair ranged between 1.2494 and 1.2527 during the […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/NZD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/NZD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/NZD traded within the range of 1.9812-1.9933 and closed at 1.9871.At 6:57 GMT today GBP/NZD was losing 0.23% for the day to trade at 1.9830. The pair touched a daily low at 1.9819 at 4:20 […]
  • AGA Rangemaster share price soars, receives competing takeover approach from WhirlpoolAGA Rangemaster share price soars, receives competing takeover approach from Whirlpool British maker of cast-iron cookers Aga Rangemaster announced on Tuesday it has received a takeover approach from a second US company, potentially placing it in the midst of a bidding war.Aga, whose large cookers are favored by the English […]
  • Citigroup shares gain for a fourth straight session on Thursday, bank to offer full-time jobs to its internsCitigroup shares gain for a fourth straight session on Thursday, bank to offer full-time jobs to its interns Citigroup Inc (C) said earlier this week that interns would be offered full-time positions. The bank also said that the new class of summer internship program would be delayed to July 6th due to the coronavirus pandemic.Citigroup […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/JPY daily forecastForex Market: GBP/JPY daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/JPY traded within the range of 171.37-172.07 and closed at 171.87.At 7:53 GMT GBP/JPY traded at 171.84, losing 0.08% for the day. The pair touched a daily low at 171.62 at 4:35 GMT.Fundamental […]