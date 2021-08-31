Germany’s Lufthansa AG intends to increase the number of flights and to improve catering in an attempt to win back business travelers, according to an executive board member from the company.

The air carrier also plans to add a midday flight on particularly popular routes and to introduce new menus for premium clients as soon as September 1st.

Currently, the German airline is carrying around 50% of the passengers it carried prior to the COVID-19 crisis and is also flying to 88% of pre-pandemic destinations.

“Daily frequencies will increase on many connections,” Christina Foerster, Lufthansa board member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility, said in an interview with the Funke media group.

“This is important for business travellers who want to fly there and back on the same day,” Foerster added.

As of 7:05 GMT on Tuesday the shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG) were retreating 1.09% (EUR 0.094) on the day, while extending a loss from the previous session, to trade at EUR 8.522 in Frankfurt.