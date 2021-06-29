FINEXPO to Hold the Biggest B2B Event in November

The twenty-year-old history of Forex Expo is about to be continued with the 2021 event coming to Cyprus this November. The interactive event is organized by FINEXPO, which boasts a community of more than 100,000 crypto and forex individuals. The event will be held for two days in Parklane Resort & Spa, Limassol, Cyprus. Forex Expo 2021 will concentrate on topics such as brokers, providers of liquidity, forex business, trading platforms, banking institutions, online payment solutions, and other important sectors in the forex industry.

The Most Interactive B2B Event to be Held in Cyprus This November

Forex Expo 2021 is scheduled for 18th and 19th November and it will gather the biggest professionals of the forex industry. Registrations are available at their official website forexexpo.com. Forex Expo has become one of the biggest and most interactive B2B events, with a history of 20 years in the forex community.

Cyprus was picked for the major convention as a financial hub for Europe. The vent, however, will gather trading experts from different parts of the world, including other countries in Europe and Asia. The major event will host more than 40 exhibitors, with participants in the event also being able to learn more about the forex sector thanks to panels of specialists. They will discuss some of the hottest trends in the forex industry such as liquidity providers, cryptocurrencies, fintech solutions, regulations, forex brokers, and plenty of other important topics.

In addition to gathering experts in the forex sector, Forex Expo 2021 is also open for individuals who are interested but have no experience in the forex industry. By bringing together both experts and non-professionals, Forex Expo 2021 aims to become one of the top important B2B events that will contribute to the improvement and expansion of the forex industry.

Forex Expo is the perfect event for personal development and business growth. Those who purchase tickets for the event will be able to learn more about the forex field thanks to workshops, networking lounges, exhibition spaces, and panels with top forex experts.

FINEXPO Helps the Development of Numerous Fintech Companies

The organizers of the event, FINEXPO, are known for hosting numerous global events that help the growth of numerous financial companies. Nowadays, this is the space where government officials, industry experts, and leaders in the forex market are gathering to discuss the development of the forex sector.

FINEXPO has also become the place where a number of contracts have been signed and changed the fintech industry. With the upcoming Forex Expo 2021 event, FINEXPO strives to ensure top-notch business networking for everyone interested in the development of the forex industry.

Those who wish to attend the event can purchase their tickets by visiting the official website of Forex Expo www.forexexpo.com. Depending on the agenda, attendees can choose from standard, business, and VIP tickets.