Home  »  Stock News   »   BNY Mellon shares close higher on Wednesday, BofA upgrades stock to ”Buy” on favorable rates, strategic initiatives and capital management outlooks

BNY Mellon shares close higher on Wednesday, BofA upgrades stock to ”Buy” on favorable rates, strategic initiatives and capital management outlooks

March 25, 2021 8:51 am

Bank of America Securities analyst Michael Carrier raised his rating on Bank of New York Mellon (BK) from ”Underperform” to ”Buy”, while citing favorable revenue and earnings outlook.

The firm also raised its 12-month price target on the stock from $43 to $50, which compares with a median price target of $49.00.

According to Carrier, Bank of New York Mellon is well positioned for interest rate hikes, especially rising short-term rates, which will positively affect both its net interest income and money market fee waiver outlook.

“Despite the near term low short rate headwinds, we expect the combination of rising rates, strategic initiatives, and active expense/capital management to drive stronger revenue and earnings growth over the next few years,” BofA Securities’ Michael Carrier wrote in an investor note.

The shares of BNY Mellon Corp closed higher for the fifth time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Wednesday. It has also been the sharpest single-session gain since March 12th. The stock went up 1.98% ($0.88) to $45.25, after touching an intraday high at $46.04, or a price level not seen since March 19th ($46.71).

The shares have risen 6.62% so far in 2021 compared with a 3.54% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, BNY Mellon Corp’s stock went down 15.68%, thus, it underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.

Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News