Lockheed Martin shares close lower on Tuesday, company ties up with Omnispace over space-based 5G network development

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with communications provider Omnispace LLC, aimed to develop a space-based 5G network to be used by both commercial entities and government agencies.

A 5G global network based in space is expected to allow users to switch between satellite and terrestrial networks, which would remove the need for a multitude of devices on different networks, Lockheed said.

Such a network would allow communication for commercial, enterprise and government devices without regard to location or environment.

“Omnispace is fully committed to the vision of creating a new global communications platform that powers 5G connectivity directly to mobile devices from space,” Omnispace’s Chief Executive Officer Ram Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Reuters.

