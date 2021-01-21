Walt Disney shares gain for a second straight session on Wednesday, company’s top executives receive no performance-based bonuses in fiscal 2020

Walt Disney Co’s (DIS) top executives received no performance-based bonuses during the past fiscal year, the company said earlier this week, as it seeks to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

Walt Disney shares closed higher for a second consecutive trading session in New York on Wednesday. It has also been the sharpest single-session gain since December 30th. The stock went up 0.80% ($1.38) to $173.64, after touching an intraday high at $177.85, or a price level not seen since January 14th ($178.30).

Shares of Walt Disney Company have retreated 4.16% so far in 2021 compared with a 2.55% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Walt Disney’s stock went up 25.27%, thus, it outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger’s total compensation was as much as $21 million for the fiscal year 2020, a regulatory filing showed. In comparison, Iger had received $47.5 million in total compensation during fiscal year 2019.

Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek, who assumed the role in February 2020, received $14.2 million in total pay for the fiscal year 2020.

Last year the media company said that Bob Iger would forgo his salary, while its CEO Chapek took a 50% pay reduction due to the pandemic’s impact on business.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to CNN Money, the 25 analysts, offering 12-month forecasts regarding Walt Disney’s stock price, have a median target of $192.00, with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. The median estimate represents a 10.57% upside compared to the closing price of $173.64 on January 20th.

The same media also reported that at least 19 out of 28 surveyed investment analysts had rated Walt Disney’s stock as “Buy”, while 7 – as “Hold”.