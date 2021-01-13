Pfizer shares close lower on Tuesday, company expects full-year 2021 EPS of $3.00 to $3.10

During a J.P. Morgan healthcare conference yesterday, Pfizer Inc’s (PFE) Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said that the company forecast full-year 2021 earnings within the range of $3.00 to $3.10 per share.

In comparison, analysts on average anticipate full-year earnings per share of $3.07.

Pfizer shares closed lower for the third time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Tuesday. It has also been the steepest single-session loss since December 22nd. The stock went down 1.56% ($0.59) to $37.18, after touching an intraday low at $36.82, or a price level not seen since January 7th ($36.68).

Shares of Pfizer Inc have risen 1.01% so far in 2021 compared with a 1.20% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Pfizer Inc’s stock went down 6.05%, thus, it again underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to CNN Money, the 17 analysts, offering 12-month forecasts regarding Pfizer Inc’s stock price, have a median target of $41.00, with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $34.10. The median estimate represents a 10.27% upside compared to the closing price of $37.18 on January 12th.

The same media also reported that at least 13 out of 19 surveyed investment analysts had rated Pfizer Inc’s stock as “Hold”, while 5 – as “Buy”.