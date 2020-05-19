Sony shares jump as the company joins forces with Microsoft for innovative imaging chip

Sony is about to improve its latest imaging chip by incorporating Microsoft’s artificial intelligence technology. This will help Sony to further increase the quality of its products and allow an easier and more secure way to analyze video files.

The improvements that Sony will introduce to its imaging chip will allow users to utilize AI technology and analyze video files much faster and in a secure manner. This will be possible thanks to the built-in memory and processor that the Sony imaging chip will acquire thanks to the AI solutions of Microsoft.

With the recently increased surveillance required to track the spread of COVID-19, numerous individuals started expressing their worries about maintaining their privacy. Thanks to the innovations that Sony will introduce to its imaging chip, people can feel safer as the new technology will ensure a smarter and safer way to do surveillance.

Other areas that can greatly benefit from the new Sony imaging chip include the logistic and retail businesses where this technology can be used for smarter warehouse and factory automation. The improved Sony imaging chip can be easily used for determining when a driver is falling asleep while driving. The innovative AI technology is capable of detecting dangerous actions and preventing serious issues by improving the work environment in different sectors.

With the smart moves that Sony is taking toward improving its products, the company manages to rank among the big names in the fintech sector. This is why it is no surprise that Sony’s Japanese shares climbed 4.28% to JPY 6971($64.98) by 1:12 AM ET.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to CNN Money, 12-month price forecasts for Sony Corp made by 16 analysts show that the experts have a median target of $80.72, with a high estimate of $86.88 and a low estimate of $65.03. The median estimate represents a +25.97% increase from the last price of $64.08.

The same media also offers the recommendations of 18 analysts who have participated in a poll. Out of the surveyed analysts, 15 have rated Sony Corp’s stock as “Buy” and 3 – as “Hold”.