Key Moments

UOB projects USD/CHF near 0.8340 in the near term, with intraday trading expected between 0.8320 and 0.8360.

The 1-3 week outlook continues to point toward a move lower toward 0.8245, provided resistance at 0.8375 remains intact.

Strategists see limited momentum for USD/CHF to revisit its July high over the longer term.

Short-Term Price Action Seen as Limited

United Overseas Bank (UOB) strategists Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann expect USD/CHF to hover around 0.8340, following what they describe as a stronger-than-anticipated bounce from oversold levels. They anticipate that intraday movements are likely to remain constrained within a 0.8320-0.8360 band.

The strategists characterize the latest advance in USD/CHF as lacking strong upside momentum, suggesting that the recent recovery is more corrective in nature rather than the start of a sustained rally.

UOB’s 24-Hour Perspective

“24-HOUR VIEW: Two days ago, USD declined sharply to 0.8284 and then rebounded to close 0.56% lower at 0.8309. Yesterday, when USD was at 0.8310, we highlighted the following: ‘While conditions are oversold, strong momentum suggests that the decline in USD could test 0.8270 before stabilisation can be expected.’ Our view was incorrect. Instead of declining to test 0.8270, USD rebounded to a high of 0.8348. Despite the relatively strong rebound, upward momentum has not increased much, and USD is unlikely to rise much further. Today, USD is more likely to trade in a range, most likely between 0.8320 and 0.8360.”

USD/CHF Levels Highlighted by UOB Context 0.8284 Recent sharp intraday low before rebound 0.8309 Close after the sharp decline (0.56% lower) 0.8348 High of the subsequent rebound 0.8320-0.8360 Expected near-term intraday trading range

1-3 Week Outlook Favors Further Declines

Despite the short-term rebound, Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann maintain a bearish stance for the coming 1-3 weeks, staying focused on the prospect of additional downside in USD/CHF as long as key resistance levels are not breached.

“1-3 WEEKS VIEW: On Wednesday (25 Nov, spot at 0.8360), we highlighted that ‘downward momentum is starting to build, and if USD closes below 0.8340, it could trigger a pullback toward 0.8310.’ After USD fell sharply to a low of 0.8284, we highlighted yesterday (26 Nov, spot at 0.8310) that ‘the price action suggests USD could continue to decline to 0.8245.’ While we did not quite expect the subsequent rebound, we will maintain our view as long as the ‘strong resistance’ at 0.8375 (no change in level from yesterday) continues to hold.”

Level UOB Interpretation 0.8375 Strong resistance; key threshold for maintaining downside bias 0.8340 Close below this level previously seen as a trigger for pullback 0.8310 Initial pullback target in earlier analysis 0.8245 Current downside objective over the next 1-3 weeks

Longer-Term Momentum Assessment

From a broader perspective, the strategists see insufficient strength in USD/CHF to suggest a return to its July high. Their analysis indicates that even with intermittent rebounds, the underlying momentum does not yet point to a sustained move back toward that prior peak.