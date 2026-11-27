Key Moments

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is trading at $216.98, above its 7-day SMA but still below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling an unconfirmed rebound.

The company reported record third-quarter fiscal 2027 net new ARR of $419 million and raised its FY27 net new ARR growth guidance midpoint to 45% year over year.

Analyst price targets now range from $239 to $280, reflecting differing views on how much of CrowdStrike’s growth story is already reflected in the stock price.

Post-Earnings Price Action and Technical Setup

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is attempting to stabilize after a sharp pullback that has left the stock trading beneath key intermediate moving averages. The latest quoted price is $216.98, placing the stock above its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) of $214.27, but still below the 20-day SMA of $224.00 and the 50-day SMA of $237.71. This configuration highlights that, while an oversold bounce is underway, the stock has not yet reasserted its mid-term uptrend.

Over the latest 24-hour period, CRWD has traded within a range of $217.22 to $208.53, indicating active two-way flows rather than a decisive trend break. However, trading volume remains subdued, with activity at just 0.17x of the five-day average, suggesting that the current recovery attempt lacks strong confirmation from participation.

Fundamental Drivers: Record ARR and Cash Generation

On the fundamental side, CrowdStrike reported its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on November 23, 2026. The company stated that it achieved record net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $419 million and ended the quarter with ARR of $6.26 billion. Management also reported record cash flow from operations of $665 million and record free cash flow of $474 million.

Alongside these results, CrowdStrike increased the midpoint of its fiscal 2027 net new ARR growth guidance to 45% year over year. The combination of accelerating growth, strong cash generation, and operating leverage now serves as the primary fundamental anchor for the stock in the wake of the earnings release.

Street Views: Wide Target Dispersion After Results

Following the quarterly update, CRWD has attracted a new wave of analyst commentary, with targets spanning a broad range.

Firm Rating Action New Target Prior Target Key Rationale (as stated) Guggenheim Upgraded to Buy $280 – “the company can benefit from strong hyperscaler demand and growth from partnerships” Barclays Target raised, Overweight maintained $265 $235 “citing a strong growth outlook and modeling Q3 fiscal 2027 net new ARR of about $345 million, with upside to $390 million” JPMorgan Target raised, Overweight maintained $240 $235 – BTIG Target cut, Buy maintained $239 $312 “after the quarter and acquisition announcement”

Guggenheim upgraded CrowdStrike to buy on November 24 with a $280 price objective, citing potential benefits from strong hyperscaler demand and growth from partnerships. Barclays lifted its target to $265 from $235 while reiterating its Overweight stance, pointing to a favorable growth outlook and modeling third-quarter fiscal 2027 net new ARR of about $345 million, with upside to $390 million. JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating and nudged its target to $240 from $235. BTIG reduced its target to $239 from $312 following the quarter and acquisition announcement but kept its Buy rating intact.

This dispersion in targets highlights less a disagreement on CrowdStrike’s growth profile and more a debate about how fully that quality is already reflected in the share price. With CRWD trading below the upper tier of these targets, the market appears to be in the process of recalibrating valuation following the earnings and transaction update.

Technical Indicators: Neutral Momentum, Compressed Range

The broader technical backdrop appears mixed rather than decisively negative. The daily relative strength index (RSI) sits at 43.53, signaling neutral conditions. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reading is -6.9644 with a flat histogram, implying weak trend momentum without a strong downside push.

Stochastic oscillators are also muted, with %K at 35.24 and %D at 28.19. The Bollinger band midline is aligned with the 20-day SMA at $224.00, with price currently below that level. The lower Bollinger band stands at $204.04, providing a nearby downside reference level.

Key price levels currently in focus are:

Pivot: $214.24

Immediate support: $211.27

Strong support: $205.55

Immediate resistance: $219.96

Strong resistance: $222.93

This structure places CRWD in a relatively tight tactical trading band unless volume expands meaningfully. A daily average true range (ATR) of $14.70 underscores the potential for swift moves once a clearer directional bias emerges.

Derivatives Positioning: Slight Positive Tilt

Binance perpetual futures data suggests a mildly constructive but not decisive stance among derivatives traders. Funding is neutral at 0.0000%, while open interest stands at 5,923.67 contracts and has declined 1.34% over the last 24 hours, hinting at some de-risking rather than a build-up of leveraged exposure.

The Binance global long/short ratio is 1.2671, with 55.9% of accounts positioned long and 44.1% short. Among top-trader accounts, longs account for 57.2% versus 42.8% shorts. Taker flow is skewed toward buyers, with a buy/sell ratio of 2.3723. Overall, the derivatives tape leans slightly positive, though not to a degree that would constitute a strong standalone signal.

Key Triggers for the Bull and Bear Cases

The durability of the current rebound attempt rests heavily on price behavior around the low-$210s and the nearby resistance band. Holding above $211.27 and then overcoming the $219.96 to $222.93 resistance zone would be an important step in validating the bounce.

If CRWD falls below $211.27, attention would likely shift to the stronger $205.55 support area, which is also close to the lower Bollinger band at $204.04. A break below that cluster would undermine the oversold rebound narrative and point to a deeper retracement of the post-results move.

On the upside, a sustained move back above the 20-day SMA at $224.00 would provide the first meaningful confirmation that the stock is transitioning from a simple bounce into a more durable recovery attempt. Until such a move occurs, the evidence supports a cautious interpretation: fundamentals strengthened with the latest quarter, analyst targets remain broadly constructive, but the share price still needs to demonstrate sufficient sponsorship to reestablish its trend.