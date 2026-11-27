Key Moments

USD/BRL reversed sharply from resistance near 6.00 and is now testing support around 5.60, a zone tied to previous peaks.

Societe Generale notes that a break below 5.60 could pave the way for a slide toward 5.42/5.36, aligning with the 50-DMA.

BRL strength has coincided with progress on a fiscal adjustment package and expectations around President Lula’s finance minister nomination.

Technical Focus on USD/BRL After Rejection Near 6.00

Societe Generale strategists report that USD/BRL has retreated sharply after meeting firm resistance close to the 6.00 level. The currency pair is now hovering near 5.60, a technically significant area identified by earlier tops.

According to their analysis, the 5.60 zone is crucial for the next directional move in the Brazilian Real. The level is described as a graphical reference point tied to the peaks of December 2025 and October, making it a key support area to monitor.

Level / Indicator Comment 6.00 Strong resistance area where USD/BRL recently stalled 5.60 Current key support defined by prior peaks 5.42/5.36 November low zone highlighted as next downside target 50-DMA Coincides with the 5.42/5.36 region

“It will be important to monitor whether USD/BRL holds above this level and forms a base. An inability to defend 5.60 may trigger a deeper decline towards the November low of 5.42/5.36, which also coincides with the 50-DMA.”

Drivers of Recent BRL Performance

The strategists note that broader Latin American currencies had been under pressure recently as investors reduced exposure to carry trades while commodities weakened.

“LatAm FX remained under pressure for most of the week as investors exited carry trades and commodities lost ground.”

Despite that backdrop, the Brazilian Real has shown notable resilience in the most recent trading sessions.

“The BRL staged an impressive rebound in the last 48 hours (+4.9% in spot on weekly basis) on reports that President Lula will nominate Bradesco Chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi as the next finance minister.”

Fiscal Developments and Rates Market Reaction

Domestic policy developments are also cited as supportive for the BRL. Fixed-income markets reacted to both political and fiscal headlines, with long-dated government bond yields moving lower.

“The 10y BRLGB yield declined by 85bp to 14.67%. The lower house approved the fiscal adjustment package for 2027 expected to generate roughly $10bn in savings.”

Inflation Dynamics

On the inflation front, the latest price data came in below expectations, which the strategists link to ongoing policy measures.

“Mid-November CPI edged up to 4.64% but undershot consensus expectations of 4.78%, suggesting subsidy measures continue to dampen inflation pressures.”

Outlook for the Brazilian Real

Societe Generale indicates that the combination of fiscal progress, expectations around the finance minister nomination, and easing long-term yields has underpinned the recent appreciation of the Brazilian Real. In the near term, they identify 5.60 in USD/BRL as the pivotal level that will likely determine whether the move in favor of the BRL extends toward the November lows around 5.42/5.36 or stabilizes with a base above current levels.