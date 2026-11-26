Key Moments

Major UK-listed miners including Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining, Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto rose between 2.9% and 4.8% as copper prices rebounded from an 11-month low.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $11,920 a tonne, up 0.84% from Wednesday’s close of $11,820.58, after briefly touching $11,574.70, the weakest level since December 2025.

Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices moved mixed, while aluminium eased after the LME approved additional Indonesian supply starting Dec. 2.

UK Mining Sector Outperforms on Copper Recovery

British mining equities advanced on Thursday, supported by a rebound in copper prices from an 11-month trough.

By 05:21 ET (10:21 GMT), shares in several large miners traded higher, with gains as follows:

Company Move (%) Notes Fresnillo +4.2% Third-strongest performer in the FTSE 100 Endeavour Mining +4.2% Fourth-biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 Glencore +3.7% Anglo American 3.% Rio Tinto +2.7%

Copper Rebounds After Sharp Pullback

Copper prices strengthened, lifting sentiment across the mining complex. On the London Metal Exchange, copper traded at $11,920 a tonne, up 0.84%. This compared with Wednesday’s settlement of $11,820.58, which marked the lowest close since December 2025.

Intraday on Wednesday, copper dropped to $11,574.70, also the weakest level since December 2025. The metal had ended October at $14,149.60, underscoring the scale of the recent decline.

According to ING, the retreat in copper came as investors pulled back from risk-oriented assets, re-evaluating expectations for artificial intelligence-related spending and the prospect that U.S. interest rates could stay elevated for an extended period. ING noted that this price weakness contrasted with “relatively tight conditions in parts of the physical copper market.”

Gold Under Pressure as Rate Expectations Shift

Gold prices recently came under strain amid shifting views on U.S. monetary policy. ING said that gold briefly dipped below $3,500 an ounce on Wednesday, its lowest level in roughly 15 months, as markets increasingly anticipated that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer against a backdrop of persistent inflation.

ING added that a firmer U.S. dollar and elevated U.S. yields weighed further on bullion, leaving it poised for a third straight monthly drop in November.

On Thursday, price action in the gold market was mixed across spot and futures:

Instrument Price Move (%) Spot gold $3,562.42 -0.71% Gold futures $3,561.10 +0.72%

Broader Precious and Base Metals Moves

The rally extended to other precious metals. Silver futures increased 3% to $41.26, while futures on platinum and palladium climbed 3.5% and 3.8%, respectively.

Base metals showed a mixed pattern on the London Metal Exchange. Zinc rose 1.3% and nickel advanced 1.8%, while aluminium prices slipped 0.72% to $2,780.

LME Aluminium Supply Developments

The London Metal Exchange approved material from Indonesia’s PT Hua Chin Aluminium for delivery against its contracts starting Dec. 2. The smelter has an annual production capacity of about 480,000 tonnes.

This development comes at a time when exchange inventories remain close to record lows. The premium for prompt delivery over three-month aluminium contracts had declined to around $112 a tonne, down from more than $400 on Monday.

Market Liquidity and Holiday Impact

Looking at trading conditions, ING commented on the potential impact of reduced participation due to the U.S. holiday calendar. “Trading is likely to be thinner today because of the US Thanksgiving holiday, which could amplify price moves,” ING said.