Key Moments

USD/TRY has been climbing persistently amid adverse news following a stock market scandal, according to Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose.

Turkey’s gross FX reserves are estimated to have fallen by around USD 22bn between 13 and 23 November to USD 137.1bn, while net reserves excluding swaps dropped from USD 26.3bn to USD 4.1bn.

With usable reserves nearing depletion and weaker gold valuation eroding the headline buffer, Commerzbank warns the Lira may depreciate more rapidly in the coming months.

Intensifying FX Reserve Strain

Commerzbank strategist Tatha Ghose underscores that the upward move in USD/TRY has continued with little interruption, as negative headlines persist in the wake of a stock market scandal. Against this backdrop, Turkey’s foreign exchange reserve position has come under pronounced stress.

Based on recent estimates from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), the scale of the effort to support the Lira has become increasingly clear. Ghose points to a sharp contraction in gross reserves, alongside a much steeper deterioration in the more critical net reserve metrics once swap operations are stripped out.

Reserve Metrics Deteriorate Sharply

Ghose cites CBRT’s latest estimates showing that defending the currency has taken a substantial toll on Turkey’s reserves. Over the period from 13 to 23 November, gross reserves are estimated to have fallen by about USD 22bn, reaching USD 137.1bn. Since the onset of the stock market scandal in mid-September, this represents a decline of USD 42bn in gross reserves.

Net reserves excluding swaps deteriorated even more dramatically, collapsing from USD 26.3bn to just USD 4.1bn. When public-sector FX deposits at the CBRT are also deducted, this indicator turns negative, dropping to minus USD 2.0bn.

Reserve Measure Level Before Period Latest Estimate Change Gross reserves (13 – 23 November) – USD 137.1bn Down around USD 22bn in that period; down USD 42bn since mid-September Net reserves excluding swaps USD 26.3bn USD 4.1bn Sharp collapse Net reserves excluding swaps and public-sector FX deposits – Minus USD 2.0bn Turns negative

Ghose notes that new FX-to-lira swaps between the CBRT and banks could increase reported gross reserves in a cosmetic way, but such operations would not strengthen the more meaningful reserve measure that excludes swaps.

Constraints on Policy Options

Ghose argues that a sudden move toward a more freely floating exchange rate is not a realistic near-term option:

“Why? Because allowing a more freely-floating exchange rate adjustment all of a sudden is not really practical – it would have chaotic consequences – hence the reserve loss has to be stomached. And, with the usable reserve buffer approaching exhaustion, the lira might well depreciate faster in coming months.”

The commentary highlights that, in current market conditions, the CBRT and state-owned banks are actively selling foreign currency to moderate the pace of Lira depreciation. However, this strategy draws down usable reserves at a time when the buffer is already under severe strain.

Gold Valuation Adds to Policy Challenges

Alongside FX interventions, Ghose notes that changes in gold valuation are also weighing on the headline reserve position. Weaker gold valuation is eroding the apparent size of the reserve cushion, compounding the impact of ongoing FX sales.

“CBRT and state banks are selling FX to temper the lira’s depreciation path in difficult market conditions. Simultaneously, weaker gold valuation is reducing the headline reserve buffer. Hence, policymakers are losing support from both the intervention and valuation sides. This is a by-product of having allowed this constant intervention or management to have become a necessary part of the policy toolkit.”

The analysis concludes that with both intervention capacity and valuation support under pressure, Turkey’s policymakers face a narrowing set of options as the Lira remains vulnerable to further, potentially faster, losses.