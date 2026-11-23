Key Moments

Brent crude futures traded at $90.95 and US WTI at $82.17, both moving lower in Monday dealings.

Renewed Middle Eastern supply, including the reopening of Libya’s Sharara pipeline, weighed on prices despite ongoing regional attacks.

OPEC+ ministers scheduled meetings on November 29 to decide the group’s 2027 output strategy amid contentious climate talks over fossil fuels.

Market Overview

Oil prices declined on Monday as additional supply from the Middle East countered market concerns over continuing attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure in the region.

By 1125 GMT in London, Brent crude futures had fallen, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also traded lower. The moves followed notable losses for both benchmarks in the previous week.

Contract Price Move Percentage Change Time Reference Brent crude futures $90.95 per barrel -$1.62 -1.75% By 1125 GMT Monday US WTI futures $82.17 per barrel -$1.24 -1.49% By 1125 GMT Monday

Over the prior week, Brent had declined 4%, while WTI had dropped 5%, underscoring the recent downward pressure on crude benchmarks.

Geopolitical Risks and Security Incidents

Despite Monday’s price weakness, the unresolved US-Israeli war with Iran continued to lend support to the market. Over the weekend, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had attacked a Saudi Arabian oil refinery. At the same time, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported several assaults on vessels in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz.

“Oil recorded its third successive weekly loss, with pressure coming primarily from the supply side of the equation,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

“It would, nonetheless, be irresponsible to conclude that oil will now be supplied uninterruptedly and in vast volumes. Iranian attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz are taking their toll.”

Bahrain stated that an Iranian strike had hit a civilian industrial site on Saturday. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out a combined missile-and-drone operation targeting US military locations in Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Supply Developments in Libya and Regional Output

On the supply front, conditions eased somewhat after Libya’s Sharara oil pipeline came back online. The chairman of the National Oil Corporation told Reuters on Monday that crude was beginning to move into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya.

The resumption of flows from Sharara added to perceptions of improving supply from the Middle East at a time when the market is closely watching both disruptions and production gains.

Climate Negotiations and Fossil Fuel Debate

In Turkey, discussions on Sunday at the global climate conference COP31 broke down for the first time since 2009. Delegates were unable to agree on whether to include language calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia and other major oil-producing countries have said that fossil fuels will remain part of the global economy for the foreseeable future. Observers at the conference said these producers worked to exclude any reference to fossil fuels from the final text.

OPEC+ Policy Outlook

Against this backdrop, OPEC+ ministers are set to convene a series of meetings on November 29 to determine their production policy for 2027. The OPEC+ coalition consists of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil-producing nations such as Russia.

The planned discussions on long-term output strategy will take place as markets weigh the impact of fresh supply, persistent geopolitical risk around key shipping routes, and contentious global climate negotiations on the future demand for fossil fuels.