Key Moments

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is trading at $23.28 after a 7.25% 24-hour decline, well below its 7-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages.

The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 net sales of $19.9 billion, a gross margin of 12.7%, and raised full-year revenue guidance to $72 billion-$82 billion.

Technical indicators show an oversold setup, while Binance perpetual futures positioning and taker flow still lean to the long side.

Post-Earnings Weakness Despite Fundamental Strength

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) continues to be viewed as a key player in AI infrastructure, yet its recent trading action reflects mounting pressure on the stock. Shares are quoted at $23.28 following a 7.25% decline over the past 24 hours, with trading during the session confined to a range between $25.88 and $23.03.

The stock is currently trading below multiple key moving averages: the 7-day at $24.95, the 20-day at $27.78, and the 50-day at $33.45. This downside alignment of short-, medium-, and longer-term averages signals a defensive momentum backdrop and a firmly bearish technical configuration.

Strong Q1 Fiscal 2027 Results and Upgraded Guidance

On November 3, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results that highlighted robust growth. Net sales were $19.9 billion, with a gross margin of 12.7%. Diluted net income per share came in at $1.75.

Management also increased its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook, now projecting a range of $72 billion to $82 billion, up from the prior range of $65 billion to $72 billion. According to Barchart, the report exceeded expectations and initially pushed the stock higher by 3.1% on the day. However, that post-earnings bounce has since reversed, with the share price giving back those gains and more.

Metric Reported / Current Share price $23.28 24-hour price change -7.25% Session range $25.88 – $23.03 7-day moving average $24.95 20-day moving average $27.78 50-day moving average $33.45 Q1 FY 2027 net sales $19.9 billion Q1 FY 2027 gross margin 12.7% Q1 FY 2027 diluted EPS $1.75 FY 2027 revenue guidance (new) $72 billion – $82 billion FY 2027 revenue guidance (prior) $65 billion – $72 billion

Technical Picture: Oversold, But Trend Still Under Pressure

From a technical standpoint, SMCI shows clear signs of being stretched on the downside. The daily relative strength index (RSI) stands at 30.17, hovering near oversold territory. Stochastic oscillators are deeply depressed, with %K at 3.05 and %D at 2.44, highlighting the extent of the recent selling.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is negative at -2.6241, with the signal line at the same level and the histogram at 0.0000. This configuration indicates a lack of a definitive trend reversal, suggesting more of a weak directional signal rather than an established turn higher.

Price is positioned close to the lower Bollinger Band at $22.15, and the %B reading is 0.1002. This places the stock near an area where short-term reflex rallies often emerge. However, the broader setup remains weak, as the stock continues to trade below its moving averages and sits under the pivot point at $24.06.

Technical Indicator Value RSI (daily) 30.17 Stochastic %K 3.05 Stochastic %D 2.44 MACD -2.6241 MACD signal line -2.6241 MACD histogram 0.0000 Lower Bollinger Band $22.15 %B 0.1002 Pivot point $24.06 Daily ATR $1.87

Key price levels are well defined. On the upside, immediate resistance is located at $25.10, with a stronger resistance zone at $26.91. On the downside, initial support stands at $22.25, while a more substantial support level is identified at $21.21. With a daily average true range (ATR) of $1.87, SMCI has sufficient intraday volatility to approach or test these levels relatively quickly.