Key Moments

The South African Reserve Bank kept its policy rate at 7.25%, with three of seven committee members voting for a hike.

The central bank highlighted upside risks to inflation, including energy costs, El Niño-related food price pressures, and rising core inflation.

Commerzbank sees political uncertainty after local elections and weaker precious metal prices as the main headwinds for the South African Rand.

Hawkish SARB Decision Surprises on Voting Split

Commerzbank analyst Volkmar Baur reports that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) kept its key policy rate unchanged at 7.25%, in line with market expectations. The internal dynamics of the decision, however, signaled a more hawkish stance than investors had anticipated.

According to Baur, three of the seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee supported an immediate rate increase, resulting in a much tighter decision than consensus had suggested. He notes that while analyst surveys did not disclose expectations regarding the exact vote split, only one out of 20 analysts had projected a rate hike, indicating that the strength of support for further tightening came as a surprise.

Inflation Risks Viewed as Skewed to the Upside

Baur highlights that the SARB’s accompanying statement underlined a cautious stance on inflation. The central bank emphasized that risks to the inflation outlook remain biased to the upside, citing multiple potential sources of renewed price pressure.

The statement flagged the possibility of fresh increases in energy costs and the impact that El Niño could have on food prices. The bank also expressed concern about rising core inflation, pointing to a broader underlying trend rather than purely volatile components.

External conditions were also identified as a potential challenge. Baur notes that higher global interest rates and wider risk premia could weigh on South African bonds and the rand. Such developments, in turn, might compel the SARB to tighten policy further if market conditions deteriorate.

Policy Indicator Detail Policy rate decision Unchanged at 7.25% Vote split 3 of 7 members favored a hike Analyst expectations Only 1 of 20 had forecast a hike

Rand Under Pressure from Politics and Metals

Despite the hawkish tilt in monetary policy, Baur argues that interest rate dynamics are not the primary driver of the South African currency at the moment. He states that the rand is currently facing considerable pressure from political uncertainty following local elections and a pronounced drop in precious metal prices.

These factors are described as the dominant headwinds for the ZAR, overshadowing the implications of SARB’s tighter stance and limiting any potential support that a more restrictive monetary outlook might otherwise provide.

Coalition Choices in Key Metros Weigh on Sentiment

Political developments at the local level are a critical focal point for investors, according to Baur. He notes that the African National Congress (ANC) has yet to determine its governing partners in the three major metropolitan areas of Gauteng.

The ANC faces a strategic choice: whether to work with its national coalition partner, the economically liberal Democratic Alliance (DA), or instead align with the left-wing populist MK and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Baur observes that, at present, momentum appears to be shifting toward the latter option.

This prospective alignment would likely run counter to market expectations that the three economically significant metropolitan regions might come under DA leadership. Beyond local administration, Baur warns that such a development could carry broader implications for the stability of the national coalition.

Implications for the National Coalition and the Rand

Baur cautions that a political configuration in Gauteng that favors MK and the EFF over the DA could put strain on the coalition at the national level. He points out that:

“This would disappoint market hopes that the three economically important metros could come under DA leadership. More importantly for the rand, it could also strain the coalition at the national level. Any serious risk of the national coalition breaking apart would likely add to the pressure on the ZAR.”

In Baur’s assessment, the combination of coalition uncertainty and weaker precious metal prices is likely to remain a key source of vulnerability for the rand, even against the backdrop of a more hawkish central bank.