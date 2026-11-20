Key Moments

Qualcomm (QCOM) last traded at $159.08, down 2.61% over 24 hours and below its 7-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages.

Baird reduced its price target on QCOM to $300 from $320 while maintaining an Outperform rating, citing AI chip export restrictions and estimate changes.

Derivatives positioning shows cooling open interest and mixed long/short signals, suggesting caution rather than a clear reversal setup.

Price Weakness Meets Low-Volume Consolidation

Qualcomm (QCOM) has been under pressure following a sharp decline in its share price. The stock most recently changed hands at $159.08, a 2.61% drop over the prior 24 hours, after trading in a range between $171.04 and $158.60.

The current quote places QCOM beneath its 7-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages, aligning the short-term trend in a bearish configuration. However, trading activity has been muted, with volume running at just 0.40x of the 5-day average, indicating the move resembles a low-volume consolidation rather than a capitulation-style selloff.

Technical Indicators Approach Potential Support Zone

From a technical standpoint, the stock is entering an increasingly stretched condition. QCOM is trading below its 20-day middle Bollinger Band at $167.10 and is moving closer to the lower Bollinger Band at $155.51, with %B at 0.1541.

The daily relative strength index (RSI) stands at 39.38, which reflects weak momentum but does not yet indicate an oversold condition. The MACD histogram is described as essentially flat to slightly negative. Together, these factors point to ongoing downside momentum, but they also suggest the stock is nearing an area where price could begin to stabilize if selling pressure continues to ease.

Key Trading Levels Define the Next Move

Short-term trading levels are clearly outlined and are likely to guide near-term direction. Immediate support is identified at $154.77, with more substantial support at $150.47. On the upside, initial resistance is located at $167.21, followed by a secondary resistance level at $175.35. The pivot point sits at $162.91, close to the latest trading level, setting up a near-term battleground for control between buyers and sellers.

This positioning leaves QCOM trading just above support and still well below resistance. The next directional move is likely to depend on whether buyers can hold the mid-$150s zone or whether the stock drifts into the low-$150s. An average true range (ATR) of $8.20 underscores the potential for relatively swift price swings once a direction is established.

Level Type Price Immediate support $154.77 Stronger support $150.47 Resistance 1 $167.21 Resistance 2 $175.35 Pivot point $162.91 20-day middle Bollinger Band $167.10 Lower Bollinger Band $155.51 Average true range (ATR) $8.20

Analyst Revisions Reflect Ongoing Debate on Margins

Recent analyst commentary presents a mixed valuation picture for Qualcomm while acknowledging unresolved concerns around profitability.

On November 18, Baird reduced its price target on QCOM to $300 from $320 but maintained an Outperform rating. The firm pointed to U.S. government AI chip export control restrictions and the removal of a previously assumed custom ASIC engagement with ByteDance from its estimates.

Earlier, on November 11, Bank of America Securities reiterated a Sell rating paired with a $170 target, while Bernstein reaffirmed a Hold rating and a $155 target. On November 9, Freedom Capital Markets downgraded the stock to Hold and cut its target to $185 from $200.

Despite the divergence in ratings and targets, the analyst community appears aligned on one issue: Qualcomm’s latest earnings release did not eliminate concerns about margins. CNBC reported on November 4 that the company exceeded expectations on adjusted EPS and revenue but provided a weaker-than-anticipated outlook, after which the shares declined. Coverage from Benzinga and Investing.com highlighted subsequent target reductions, focusing on handset-related headwinds, margin pressures, and the expenses linked to transitioning into new growth segments.

Derivatives Positioning Signals Caution, Not Capitulation

Futures data points to a market that is cautious but not decisively positioned for either a major breakdown or a sharp recovery.

Binance perpetual futures show a neutral 8-hour funding rate, indicating no meaningful cost advantage for long or short positions. Open interest has declined 1.67% over the past 24 hours to 39,760.38 contracts, with daily open interest value at $6.53 million. This suggests that traders have scaled back exposure instead of piling into the latest pullback.

Positioning ratios provide a nuanced picture. Across Binance global accounts, 52.0% of positions are long and 48.0% are short. Among top-trader accounts, the skew is more pronounced, with 59.3% long and 40.7% short. In contrast, the taker buy/sell ratio stands at 0.8310, with taker buy volume at 1,040 and taker sell volume at 1,251, indicating more aggressive selling in recent activity. This combination typically reflects a market still probing the downside while a segment of participants continues to lean long.

Derivatives Metric Value 8-hour funding rate (Binance perpetuals) Neutral Open interest (contracts) 39,760.38 Open interest change (24h) -1.67% Daily open interest value $6.53 million Global accounts – long 52.0% Global accounts – short 48.0% Top-trader accounts – long 59.3% Top-trader accounts – short 40.7% Taker buy/sell ratio 0.8310 Taker buy volume 1,040 Taker sell volume 1,251

Levels to Watch for a Shift in Sentiment

For investors and traders monitoring QCOM, specific price thresholds are likely to be pivotal in signaling a change in tone.

A sustained move above $167.21 would be an early indication that the stock is attempting to re-enter the middle of its recent trading range and gravitate back toward the 20-day moving average. On the downside, a failure to hold support at $154.77 would open the door to a test of $150.47. A breakdown through that lower support would risk turning the current low-volume pullback into what could be interpreted as a more significant reset of the prevailing trend.