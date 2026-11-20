Key Moments

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $3.45 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.05, topping analyst estimates.

The company raised its FY27 guidance and announced plans to acquire Applied Compute to bolster AI-focused security offerings.

PANW shares recently pulled back to $354.02, holding above short-term moving averages but still trading below the 50-day SMA of $363.65.

Fundamentals: Earnings Beat and AI-Driven Growth Story

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) released its fiscal first-quarter 2027 results on November 18, 2026, delivering a performance that exceeded market expectations. According to Benzinga, revenue came in at $3.45 billion compared with analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Adjusted earnings were reported at $1.05 per share versus consensus expectations of $0.97 per share.

The company also raised its full-year FY27 outlook above prior estimates, providing an additional fundamental catalyst beyond the quarterly performance. Management emphasized that demand for AI-related security solutions is increasingly shaping customer behavior. CEO Nikesh Arora highlighted the evolving risk environment as enterprises deploy AI in a secure manner.

In parallel with its earnings release, Palo Alto Networks announced its intention to acquire Applied Compute. The deal is aimed at delivering secure open-weight models and accelerating AI adoption for enterprise customers, reinforcing the firm’s strategy around product and platform expansion rather than a one-off earnings surprise.

Recent Price Action and Trend Structure

Market data from Investing.com shows that PANW shares were trading at $339.92 when Mizuho and KeyBanc updated their views on November 19, 2026. Both firms pointed to the stronger-than-expected quarter in their commentary. More recent pricing data indicates that PANW is at $354.02, down 4.55% over the latest 24 hours, after trading in a range between $376.67 and $350.69 during that period.

Despite the pullback, the broader technical setup remains intact. The stock is trading above its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) of $338.57 and the 20-day SMA of $334.62, signaling a constructive short-term trend. However, PANW remains below its 50-day SMA of $363.65, suggesting that the intermediate-term picture is still in a recovery phase rather than a confirmed breakout. Buyers have so far defended the recent decline, but the shares have not yet recaptured the higher-timeframe moving average that would signal a more decisive trend reset.

Technical Indicators: Support, Resistance, and Volatility

The technical backdrop points to an early-stage bullish recovery. The 7-day SMA is currently above the 20-day SMA, a configuration that tends to favor the upside in the near term. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 53.82, placing the stock in neutral territory; it is neither overbought nor oversold. This lessens the risk of an immediate momentum reversal, but it also indicates that PANW has not yet entered the type of overbought zone often associated with aggressive breakout moves.

Key levels on the chart are well defined:

Metric / Level Value Current price $354.02 7-day SMA $338.57 20-day SMA $334.62 50-day SMA $363.65 Immediate resistance $370.23 Bollinger upper band $370.90 Stronger resistance $386.44 Immediate support $344.25 Stronger support $334.48 Bollinger middle band Near $334.62 RSI 53.82 %B 0.7673 ATR(14) $18.22

Immediate resistance is located at $370.23, close to the Bollinger upper band at $370.90, with a more substantial resistance zone at $386.44. On the downside, near-term support lies at $344.25, while stronger support is seen at $334.48, which is closely aligned with the 20-day SMA of $334.62 and the Bollinger middle band. The %B reading of 0.7673 indicates that the stock is trading in the upper portion of the Bollinger band range, but not at an extreme level.

Average True Range (ATR) over 14 days is $18.22, underscoring that daily price fluctuations remain significant. For active traders, this level of volatility suggests that a break above resistance could extend quickly, while a failed attempt may retrace several dollars without invalidating the overall constructive thesis.

Derivatives Positioning: Futures Activity and Flow Signals

Data from Binance perpetual futures offers an additional view on positioning. Funding is currently flat at 0.0000%, indicating no immediate bias from leveraged long or short positions in the form of funding payments.

Open interest stands at 1,964.79 contracts, reflecting a 24-hour increase of 35.67%. This uptick points to new positions being established rather than a stagnant derivatives market.

Positioning metrics lean slightly bullish:

Across all Binance global accounts, 51.5% of positions are long and 48.5% are short.

Among top-trader accounts, 51.1% are long compared with 48.9% short.

The taker buy/sell ratio is 3.8142, with taker buy volume of 136 versus taker sell volume of 36, signaling strong aggressive buying activity.

These flow indicators suggest that buyers are currently more active than sellers in the derivatives market. However, the data reflects near-term behavior rather than a guaranteed directional outcome.