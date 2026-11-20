Key Moments

Micron Technology (MU) closed at $678.70, down 7.69% over 24 hours, after trading between $761.21 and $667.20 intraday.

RBC Capital reaffirmed its Outperform rating and $1,500 price target on November 18, 2026, citing AI-driven demand and tighter supply expectations into 2027 and 2028.

MU is trading below its 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, with key support at $643.53 and $608.36 and a pivotal level at $702.37.

Technical Backdrop: Momentum Breaks, Longer-Term Structure Intact

Micron Technology (MU) ended the most recent trading session at $678.70, a 7.69% decline over the prior 24 hours. The stock experienced a wide intraday trading range, hitting a high of $761.21 and a low of $667.20. This pullback has pushed MU below its 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, signaling that short-term momentum has weakened after a strong multi-month advance. While the stock remains significantly higher relative to its broader prior trajectory as described in recent coverage, current price action reflects a corrective phase rather than a continuation of the previous uptrend.

From a moving-average perspective, MU’s technical structure has turned clearly bearish in the near term. The stock is trading beneath its SMA 7 at $724.94, SMA 20 at $752.58, SMA 50 at $874.64, and SMA 200 at $927.58. The alignment of these moving averages is negative: the MA7 is below the MA20, the MA20 is below the MA50, and the MA50 is below the MA200. This configuration typically points to a deterioration in trend quality, even if the underlying fundamental narrative has not changed.

Momentum gauges reinforce the picture of a market under pressure but not yet at classic capitulation levels. The 14-day RSI reads 36.60, placing it in a neutral-to-weak area rather than deep oversold territory. The MACD stands at -47.4471, underscoring the negative momentum, while stochastic indicators show %K at 9.73 and %D at 7.79, indicating stretched downside conditions. Bollinger Bands provide additional context: the lower band is at $620.63, the middle band at $752.58, and the upper band at $884.53. With MU at $678.70, the stock is positioned in the lower portion of this band structure, leaving scope for either stabilization or further volatility if buyers are unable to push the price back toward the mid-band.

Key Levels: Resistance, Support, and a Critical Pivot

Several price levels stand out as important reference points for market participants. On the upside, the first resistance level is $737.54, followed by a higher resistance at $796.38. On the downside, immediate support appears at $643.53, with stronger support defined at $608.36.

The pivot point at $702.37 is particularly significant. It represents a key threshold for any potential rebound effort. A sustained move back above $702.37 would be the initial indication that the current pullback is functioning as a reset within a broader advance rather than the onset of a more pronounced downtrend. Should MU fail to hold $643.53, the next area of technical focus would be $608.36, which is also situated near the lower portion of the Bollinger Band structure and could draw increased attention as a downside test.

Level Type Price Current close $678.70 Intraday high $761.21 Intraday low $667.20 SMA 7 $724.94 SMA 20 / Bollinger middle band $752.58 SMA 50 $874.64 SMA 200 $927.58 Bollinger lower band $620.63 Bollinger upper band $884.53 Pivot point $702.37 Resistance 1 $737.54 Resistance 2 $796.38 Support 1 $643.53 Support 2 $608.36

RBC’s Call and Company Commentary: AI Demand at the Center

Despite the deterioration in the chart, the fundamental narrative reflected in recent research remains constructive. RBC Capital reiterated its Outperform rating on Micron Technology on November 18, 2026, and maintained a price target of $1,500. The note is notable because it was issued alongside management remarks at an investor meeting that continued to emphasize AI-related memory demand as the key driver of the company’s outlook.

According to that commentary, supply conditions are expected to be tighter in 2027 and 2028 than in 2026, supported by robust AI demand, diminishing benefits from node migrations, and an increasing mix of high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Additional detail from the TomorrowX Summit indicated that Micron stated 75% of its 2027 production is already sold out and that it has entered into 26 Supply and Collaboration Agreements with $32 billion in upfront commitments.