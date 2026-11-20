Key Moments
- LRCX fell 9.87% to $197.60, trading below key short-term and intermediate moving averages and its $205.65 pivot level.
- Analysts cited in multiple platforms continue to project substantial upside, with average price targets far above the current quote.
- Technical indicators show weak momentum and pressure toward support at $188.98 and $180.37, while derivatives positioning leans net long but without strong conviction.
Price Action Under Pressure
Lam Research (LRCX) is trading under sustained pressure at $197.60 after a 9.87% decline over the past 24 hours. During this period, the stock moved between $222.31 and $197.03, finishing close to the intraday low and below a key pivot at $205.65.
The current price sits under the 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $213.23, the 20-day SMA at $217.62, and the 50-day SMA at $256.54. This downward alignment of moving averages reflects a bearish near-term configuration, with buyers needing to regain control to signal any meaningful reversal.
Momentum, Volatility, and Support Context
The broader technical structure is weak but not in a straight-line breakdown. Relative strength stands at 35.55, which places LRCX in a neutral band rather than in deeply oversold territory. Bollinger Band positioning shows price near the lower band at $189.28, with %B at 0.1468, indicating the stock is trading close to support rather than comfortably above it. A 14-day Average True Range (ATR) reading of $14.44 points to a relatively wide daily range that can support sharp intraday swings.
Analyst Targets: Constructive, But Secondary to the Tape
Data from stockanalysis.com, based on 34 analysts polled by S&P Global, shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy on Lam Research and an average price target of $362.1. Within that group, the lowest published target is $255 and the highest is $500.
According to Yahoo Finance, Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon maintained a Buy rating and a $350 target on November 2 after the recent selloff, noting at that time that the stock had declined about 34% in a month. MarketBeat reported that B. Riley reduced its target to $310 from $338 on November 9 while keeping a Buy rating, and that the wider analyst group continued to reflect a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target of $357.57.
These projections frame how Wall Street is viewing Lam Research’s medium-term earnings potential, but they do not negate the current technical weakness. LRCX can appear inexpensive against those targets while still trading in a corrective pattern.
|Analyst / Source
|Rating
|Target Price
|Additional Detail
|S&P Global – 34 analysts (via stockanalysis.com)
|Strong Buy (consensus)
|$362.1 average (range: $255 – $500)
|Medium-term earnings power reference
|Bernstein – Stacy Rasgon (via Yahoo Finance)
|Buy
|$350
|Maintained after selloff; stock had lost about 34% in a month
|B. Riley (via MarketBeat)
|Buy
|$310 (cut from $338)
|Broader set cited at Moderate Buy with $357.57 average target
Technical Indicators: Momentum Remains Fragile
The short-term setup remains defensive across several indicators. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in negative territory at -11.5901, with the histogram flat at 0.0000, pointing to weak momentum rather than an emerging bullish shift.
Stochastic oscillators are deeply depressed, with %K at 10.46 and %D at 8.37, levels typically associated with price action near the lower end of a trading range.
Support levels are tightly clustered. Immediate support is near $188.98, just under the Bollinger lower band at $189.28, while a stronger area of support is identified at $180.37. A decisive close below $188.98 would put that lower band to the test, potentially opening a move toward the stronger $180.37 zone. On the upside, a sustained recovery above $205.65 followed by $214.26 would start to repair the chart, although the 20-day and 50-day SMAs would remain overhead resistance.
|Indicator / Level
|Value
|Interpretation
|Last price
|$197.60
|Below pivot and key moving averages
|24-hour range
|$222.31 – $197.03
|Close to session low
|Pivot
|$205.65
|Recovery level for bulls to reclaim
|7-day SMA
|$213.23
|Near-term trend resistance
|20-day SMA
|$217.62
|Short-term trend resistance
|50-day SMA
|$256.54
|Intermediate trend resistance
|RSI
|35.55
|Neutral zone, not yet deeply oversold
|Bollinger lower band
|$189.28
|Price trading near lower volatility boundary
|%B
|0.1468
|Price stretched toward support
|ATR(14)
|$14.44
|Elevated daily trading range
|MACD
|-11.5901
|Negative momentum
|MACD histogram
|0.0000
|No clear bullish crossover signal
|Stochastic %K
|10.46
|Pressed near range lows
|Stochastic %D
|8.37
|Confirms low-range positioning
|Immediate support
|$188.98
|First area to watch on further weakness
|Stronger support
|$180.37
|Lower support band if $188.98 fails
|Upside repair levels
|$205.65, then $214.26
|Thresholds for improving technical picture