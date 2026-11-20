Key Moments

LRCX fell 9.87% to $197.60, trading below key short-term and intermediate moving averages and its $205.65 pivot level.

Analysts cited in multiple platforms continue to project substantial upside, with average price targets far above the current quote.

Technical indicators show weak momentum and pressure toward support at $188.98 and $180.37, while derivatives positioning leans net long but without strong conviction.

Price Action Under Pressure

Lam Research (LRCX) is trading under sustained pressure at $197.60 after a 9.87% decline over the past 24 hours. During this period, the stock moved between $222.31 and $197.03, finishing close to the intraday low and below a key pivot at $205.65.

The current price sits under the 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $213.23, the 20-day SMA at $217.62, and the 50-day SMA at $256.54. This downward alignment of moving averages reflects a bearish near-term configuration, with buyers needing to regain control to signal any meaningful reversal.

Momentum, Volatility, and Support Context

The broader technical structure is weak but not in a straight-line breakdown. Relative strength stands at 35.55, which places LRCX in a neutral band rather than in deeply oversold territory. Bollinger Band positioning shows price near the lower band at $189.28, with %B at 0.1468, indicating the stock is trading close to support rather than comfortably above it. A 14-day Average True Range (ATR) reading of $14.44 points to a relatively wide daily range that can support sharp intraday swings.

Analyst Targets: Constructive, But Secondary to the Tape

Data from stockanalysis.com, based on 34 analysts polled by S&P Global, shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy on Lam Research and an average price target of $362.1. Within that group, the lowest published target is $255 and the highest is $500.

According to Yahoo Finance, Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon maintained a Buy rating and a $350 target on November 2 after the recent selloff, noting at that time that the stock had declined about 34% in a month. MarketBeat reported that B. Riley reduced its target to $310 from $338 on November 9 while keeping a Buy rating, and that the wider analyst group continued to reflect a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target of $357.57.

These projections frame how Wall Street is viewing Lam Research’s medium-term earnings potential, but they do not negate the current technical weakness. LRCX can appear inexpensive against those targets while still trading in a corrective pattern.

Analyst / Source Rating Target Price Additional Detail S&P Global – 34 analysts (via stockanalysis.com) Strong Buy (consensus) $362.1 average (range: $255 – $500) Medium-term earnings power reference Bernstein – Stacy Rasgon (via Yahoo Finance) Buy $350 Maintained after selloff; stock had lost about 34% in a month B. Riley (via MarketBeat) Buy $310 (cut from $338) Broader set cited at Moderate Buy with $357.57 average target

Technical Indicators: Momentum Remains Fragile

The short-term setup remains defensive across several indicators. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in negative territory at -11.5901, with the histogram flat at 0.0000, pointing to weak momentum rather than an emerging bullish shift.

Stochastic oscillators are deeply depressed, with %K at 10.46 and %D at 8.37, levels typically associated with price action near the lower end of a trading range.

Support levels are tightly clustered. Immediate support is near $188.98, just under the Bollinger lower band at $189.28, while a stronger area of support is identified at $180.37. A decisive close below $188.98 would put that lower band to the test, potentially opening a move toward the stronger $180.37 zone. On the upside, a sustained recovery above $205.65 followed by $214.26 would start to repair the chart, although the 20-day and 50-day SMAs would remain overhead resistance.