Key Moments

Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose sees the Hungarian central bank’s dovish stance as a growing risk for the Forint.

He challenges the view that inflation is within target, arguing that year-on-year figures give a misleading picture.

Ghose warns that regional moves toward rate hikes make the MNB’s current strategy and reliance on risk-premium and euro-adoption narratives increasingly problematic for HUF.

Critique of the MNB’s Policy Stance

Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose contends that the Hungarian central bank’s (MNB’s) current approach to monetary policy is turning into a vulnerability for the Hungarian Forint. He argues that the dovish tone, justified by references to improved risk premia and plans for eventual euro adoption, is weighing on the currency.

In a follow-up to Commerzbank’s earlier assessment of the MNB’s most recent monetary policy decision and press conference, Ghose highlights concerns about the stance adopted by policymakers. He points to rate cut votes from some members of the Monetary Policy Council and the lack of any discussion about potential rate increases, noting that this is all being rationalized under the argument of better risk premia following the change of government.

Inflation Assessment Under Scrutiny

Ghose strongly questions the prevailing interpretation of inflation dynamics in Hungary. He emphasizes that the central bank’s confidence in inflation being within target is based on indicators that he considers misleading.

“Just to reiterate we do not believe that Hungarian underlying inflation momentum is within target-range just because (misleading) year on year inflation numbers are saying so. That is an entirely incorrect interpretation of the inflation trend.”

He underscores that this issue is particularly important in light of the MNB’s recent decision to lower its inflation target from 3% to 2.5%. According to Ghose, the target will need to be reduced further to 2% as part of the central bank’s euro adoption plans. In his view, such plans imply that the standard of proof regarding inflation performance should be substantially higher at this juncture, not more relaxed.

Policy Targets and Euro Adoption Narrative

Ghose links the MNB’s inflation target adjustments directly to its stated euro adoption ambitions. With the target already cut to 2.5% and an additional reduction to 2% anticipated under these plans, he argues that the central bank should be even more cautious about declaring victory on inflation. Instead, he suggests that the current narrative underestimates underlying price pressures.

Policy Element Current/Planned Level Commentary Previous inflation target 3% Replaced by a lower target New inflation target 2.5% Already implemented by the MNB Planned future target 2% Linked to euro adoption plans

Regional Context and Implications for HUF

Looking beyond Hungary, Ghose notes that central banks in neighboring countries are moving toward tighter monetary policy. He argues that in this environment, the MNB’s reliance on narratives about improved risk premia and euro adoption is unlikely to be convincing to markets.

“MNB will also probably have to now recognize that grand narratives about risk premia and euro adoption will not work when the rest of the region is heading towards rate hikes. There is enough evidence already, but there does not seem to be enough acknowledgement from MNB that something needs to change – that repeating the same thing over and over will not make it work. The sooner MNB takes note, the better for the forint.”

In his assessment, failure to adjust policy or communication in response to both inflation dynamics and regional monetary tightening risks further undermining the Forint. Ghose concludes that a shift in the MNB’s approach would be beneficial for the currency.