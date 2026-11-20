Key Moments

Applied Materials reported record quarterly revenue of $10.41 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $4.16, with full-year revenue of $34.45 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $12.89.

AMAT fell 9.86% to $329.42 in the 24 hours following the report, leaving the stock below key short- and medium-term moving averages with momentum indicators still bearish.

Analyst targets span a wide range, from $358 to $900, with an average of $557.86, underscoring uncertainty around how fast the stock will re-rate after the earnings beat.

Strong Earnings Clashes With Weak Price Action

Applied Materials reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2026 results on November 12, 2026, delivering a set of figures that underscored powerful operating momentum. Quarterly revenue reached a record $10.41 billion, an increase of 53% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings per share also set a record at $4.16, up 92% compared with the prior-year period. For the full fiscal year, revenue climbed to a record $34.45 billion, while non-GAAP EPS totaled $12.89.

Alongside the financial performance, the company highlighted strategic initiatives, including the unveiling of the EPIC Center in Silicon Valley and the addition of four new R&D partnerships. These new collaborations brought the number of announced EPIC engagements to 15. Despite these positive developments, the stock has been under pressure in the aftermath of the release, as the market works through the implications of the results and guidance.

In the 24 hours following the earnings announcement, Applied Materials shares fell 9.86% to $329.42. The latest reported intraday trading range showed prices fluctuating between $368.80 and $327.90. Binance futures volume was reported at $10.98 million, indicating active trading but not a clear directional trend. The overall behavior of the stock suggests a post-earnings digestion phase rather than a decisive change in direction.

Technical Picture: Oversold, Yet Still Under Pressure

From a technical standpoint, the stock remains in a broadly bearish configuration. AMAT is trading below its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) of $353.00, 20-day SMA of $360.43, and 50-day SMA of $413.01. It is also beneath the 12-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $355.75 and the 26-day EMA of $371.81. This alignment, with price sitting under all key short- and medium-term trend references, signals an ongoing downtrend rather than a confirmed recovery.

Momentum indicators echo this cautious stance. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 35.39, which is technically neutral but tilted toward oversold territory. The MACD reading is negative at -16.0587, with the histogram flat at 0.0000, indicating bearish momentum that has eased but has not yet turned constructive. Stochastic oscillators are notably depressed, with readings of 11.17 and 8.93, reinforcing the view that the stock is stretched on the downside even as the broader trend remains under pressure.

Bollinger Band metrics also show price hugging the weaker side of the range. The lower Bollinger Band sits at $316.98, with %B at 0.1432, placing the stock closer to lower-band support than to the midline. A 14-day average true range (ATR) of $23.70 points to elevated volatility, suggesting that intraday moves can remain sharp in either direction even if the primary direction remains uncertain.

Key Support, Resistance, and Pivot Levels

The current level map highlights several important price zones that traders are monitoring closely. Immediate support is identified at $315.28, with stronger support lower at $301.14. On the upside, initial resistance comes in at $356.18, while a more significant resistance band is marked at $382.94. The pivot point is located at $342.04, just above the recent price, and is likely to act as an early test for any rebound attempt.

With AMAT trading below the 7-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages, any rally back into the low-to-mid $350s is likely to encounter selling pressure unless buyers can firmly recapture the pivot and hold above it. Until such a move is confirmed, the price setup resembles a mean-reversion trade within a larger downtrend rather than a completed bottoming pattern.

Level Type Price Immediate Support $315.28 Strong Support $301.14 Pivot Point $342.04 Immediate Resistance $356.18 Stronger Resistance Band $382.94

Derivatives Flows: Active, But Not Extreme

Activity in Binance perpetual futures suggests engagement without clear evidence of aggressive positioning. Funding sits modestly positive at 0.0089%, a reading that is more neutral than speculative. Open interest is reported at 5,995.77 contracts, with the daily open interest value at $2.11 million and a 24-hour increase of 1.76%. Together, these figures indicate that traders remain involved, but positioning is not heavily skewed in one direction.

Long/short data shows a bullish tilt among Binance users. Globally, 60.6% of accounts are long versus 39.4% short, while top-trader accounts are 70.9% long versus 29.1% short. However, a taker buy/sell ratio of 0.8974, reflecting buy volume of 631 against sell volume of 703, indicates that more aggressive selling has been occurring in the latest period. In effect, positioning is biased to the long side, while actual tape action reflects net selling pressure.

Analyst Views: Strong Ratings, Wide Target Dispersion

On the fundamental side, analyst coverage remains constructive. StockAnalysis reports that 40 analysts polled by S&P Global assign Applied Materials a consensus rating of Strong Buy, with an average price target of $557.86. The target range is wide, though, spanning a low of $358 and a high of $900.

Individual broker actions further illustrate this dispersion. Susquehanna reiterated a Positive rating with a $900 price target on November 16, while Bernstein maintained an Outperform rating with a $600 target on November 17. This spread highlights that the primary debate is not about the quality of the business, but about the timing and pace at which the stock’s earnings power will be fully reflected in the share price. While the current trading level is well below the average target, the recent price action has not yet validated this gap as immediate upside potential.