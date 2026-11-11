GoPro Slides as Reporting Delays Threaten Starman Deal

Key Moments

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares dropped 11.6% in pre-market trading to $0.745 after the company said it could not file its third-quarter 2026 Form 10-Q on time.

The company disclosed a covenant breach with its lenders that could trigger a debt default and allow Starman Optical to walk away from its pending acquisition of GoPro.

Preliminary September-quarter revenue is expected to fall to about $96 million from $163 million a year earlier, with gross margin projected at 12.7% versus 35.1%.

Regulatory Filing Delay and Covenant Breach

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) came under heavy pressure in pre-open trading after the company reported that it is unable to submit its third-quarter 2026 Form 10-Q within the required deadline. The disclosure, made late Tuesday, sent the stock down 11.6% to $0.745 before the opening bell.

The company stated that it could not complete its quarterly report for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2026, on time because it needs additional time to finalize financial close procedures tied to certain financing arrangements executed during the third quarter. In the same filing, GoPro acknowledged a breach of covenants with its lenders.

GoPro indicated that a potential default under its debt agreements would constitute a failure of a key merger condition. That, in turn, would give Starman Optical the right to terminate its pending acquisition of the company.

Weak Preliminary Results and Going-Concern Concerns

The late-filing notice also contained preliminary financial figures that intensified investor concerns. GoPro said it expects revenue of about $96 million for the September quarter, down sharply from $163 million in the same period a year earlier. Gross margin is projected at 12.7%, compared with 35.1% a year ago.

The company added that its financial statements for the quarter will continue to include language expressing substantial doubt about its ability to remain a going concern over the next twelve months. GoPro also noted that a previously identified material weakness in its internal controls related to the accounting and valuation of embedded financing features has not yet been remediated.

Metric (September Quarter) Current Period (Expected) Prior-Year Period Revenue About $96 million $163 million Gross Margin 12.7% 35.1%

Stock Underperforms Stronger Broader Market

The sharp pre-market selloff in GoPro shares contrasted with gains in major U.S. equity benchmarks. The S&P 500 was up 1.0% and the Nasdaq was up 1.5%, highlighting that pressure on GPRO is driven by company-specific risks rather than market-wide weakness.

GoPro previously received a minimum bid price deficiency notice from Nasdaq on July 21, 2026, which initiated a 180-day period for the company to regain compliance. That warning introduced a delisting overhang that now sits alongside merger uncertainty and liquidity concerns. According to the article, retail investor sentiment had already turned decisively negative ahead of the latest session.

Limited Near-Term Catalysts and Binary Outcomes

The unresolved internal control issues, repeated covenant breaches, going-concern qualification, and the possibility that Starman Optical could abandon the transaction have eroded what had been perceived as the primary short-term driver for GPRO shares.

As a result, the stock is increasingly trading on a narrow set of binary scenarios: whether lenders will grant waivers, whether the Starman deal ultimately closes, and whether actions such as a reverse split or a potential delisting occur. In this environment, fundamental performance has taken a back seat as the company works to obtain the necessary waivers and complete its financial close process.