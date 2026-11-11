Crypto Majors Fall as ETF Outflows Sap Market Confidence

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $74,061, staying below key moving averages as spot ETFs record $95 million in outflows on Tuesday.

Ethereum (ETH) holds above $2,000 at $2,065, but remains capped by multiple overhead resistance levels with weak momentum signals.

XRP hovers near $1.06 after nearly $8 million in ETF outflows on Tuesday, with price action still dominated by sellers.

Market Overview: Major Tokens Hover Near Critical Support

Cryptocurrency markets are consolidating near important downside support areas on Wednesday, with overall price action remaining subdued. Bitcoin (BTC) leads the complex as it trades close to $74,000, while buyers continue to struggle to reassert a sustained uptrend. Ethereum (ETH), the largest smart contract asset, is holding above the $2,000 threshold, but its upside is constrained by a series of technical barriers. Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly above $1.00, where the broader directional bias still favors the downside despite some moderation in its decline.

ETF Flows: Persistent Outflows Pressure Sentiment

Demand for crypto-linked investment products has weakened as spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tied to the largest tokens continue to see net redemptions. Bitcoin spot ETFs posted outflows of $95 million on Tuesday, marking a fourth consecutive day of negative flows. For the week through Tuesday, total Bitcoin ETF outflows stand at $296 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs recorded smaller outflows of $1.32 million on Tuesday. Despite this, cumulative inflows into these products amount to $11.74 billion, with average net assets under management at $11.64 billion, according to SoSoValue data. This positioning highlights that many institutional participants maintain a constructive longer-term stance on ETH, even as short-term flows turn negative.

XRP spot ETFs saw nearly $8 million in outflows on Tuesday, the second straight day of redemptions. Aggregate outflows from these products have reached $1.8 billion, while net assets under management currently stand at $1.19 billion.

Market Sentiment and Macro Backdrop

Risk appetite remains muted across the crypto space. The Fear & Greed Index shows sentiment at 29 in the Fear band on Wednesday, down from 32 the previous day, signaling growing caution among market participants. Concerns about inflation pressures from the United States are contributing to this defensive stance.

In addition, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool indicates an increased likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December. The prospect of tighter monetary policy is weighing further on digital asset sentiment, as higher rates are generally seen as unfavorable for risk-oriented exposures.

Key ETF and Sentiment Metrics

Asset Latest Daily ETF Flow Cumulative Flows / Inflows Net Assets Under Management Sentiment Indicator Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs $95 million outflows on Tuesday $296 million outflows this week through Tuesday Not specified Fear & Greed Index at 29 (Fear) on Wednesday, down from 32 Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs $1.32 million outflows on Tuesday $11.74 billion cumulative inflows $11.64 billion average net AUM Not specified separately XRP spot ETFs Nearly $8 million outflows on Tuesday $1.8 billion cumulative outflows $1.19 billion net AUM Not specified separately

Bitcoin Technicals: Bears Retain the Upper Hand

Bitcoin is quoted at $74,061 and maintains a clearly bearish short-term configuration as it trades below its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The 200-day EMA at $76,412 is the first significant dynamic resistance, followed by the 100-day EMA at $77,487 and the 50-day EMA near $78,906. The SuperTrend indicator around $80,249 strengthens this broader resistance band overhead.

Momentum indicators point to lingering downside risk. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering just above oversold territory near 35, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below zero, indicating that bearish pressure remains even as the pace of selling appears to be easing.

For any meaningful relief, BTC would first need to break back above the 200-day EMA at $76,412. Further resistance would then be seen at the 100-day EMA around $77,487 and the 50-day EMA near $78,906, ahead of the SuperTrend barrier at $80,249. With no clear indicator-based support levels visible on the daily chart, the market remains vulnerable to additional downside exploration until buyers can secure a daily close above at least the 200-day EMA, a minimum requirement to start neutralizing the current negative setup.

Ethereum Technicals: ETH Clings to $2,000 Zone

Ethereum is trading at $2,065, extending its decline well below key moving averages and preserving a firmly bearish near-term bias. The token is capped beneath the 200-day EMA at $2,301 and the 100-day EMA at $2,327, while the SuperTrend level at $2,337 and the 50-day EMA at $2,347 add to the overhead resistance structure.

Momentum profiles are weak. The RSI is positioned just above the oversold band near 31, and the MACD line is deeply negative, indicating persistent selling pressure despite some signs of fatigue.

The first notable resistance is located near the broken rising trendline around $2,234, where any rebound would likely encounter its initial test. A lasting move above that area would still need to navigate a dense resistance cluster formed by the 200-day EMA at $2,301 and the 100-day EMA at $2,327, followed by the SuperTrend at $2,337 and the 50-day EMA around $2,347. As long as ETH trades below this stacked ceiling, rallies are prone to being faded and the risk of a renewed test of lower psychological levels persists. No definitive structural support area is identified in the current data.

XRP Technicals: Persistent Selling Pressure Despite Oversold Signals

XRP is changing hands at $1.06, extending a bearish stretch with price action holding well under its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, which are grouped between roughly $1.28 and $1.35. The SuperTrend indicator at $1.22 also sits above spot levels, reinforcing the restrictive tone.

Momentum indicators paint a downbeat picture. The MACD remains in negative territory, pointing to continued bearish pressure, while the RSI at 24 reflects oversold conditions that have slowed the decline but have not yet delivered a significant rebound.

On the upside, initial resistance is seen at the SuperTrend level near $1.22. Above that, a concentrated band of resistance emerges around the 50-day EMA at $1.28, closely aligned with the broken downward trendline reference near $1.29 and the 100-day EMA at $1.30. Higher still, the 200-day EMA at $1.35 represents a more strategic hurdle that would need to be reclaimed to meaningfully ease the prevailing bearish tone.

With no clearly defined technical support below current prices on the daily chart, XRP remains exposed to additional weakness while it trades beneath this stacked resistance area. Only a daily close back above the $1.22-$1.30 zone would begin to point toward potential stabilization.