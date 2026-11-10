Carlyle Stock Slipping 0.8% Following UBS Downgrade

Key Moments

Carlyle Group stock is down 0.8% in pre-market trading to $41.99 after a UBS downgrade to Neutral and a price target cut to $47 from $60.

UBS flagged reduced confidence in Carlyle’s ability to reach its 2028 fee and earnings targets, projecting a FRE CAGR more than 400 basis points below management’s 15%-plus goal.

The move follows earlier target cuts from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan and comes on the heels of a Q3 2026 earnings selloff despite a beat on earnings and revenue.

UBS Cuts Rating and Price Target on Carlyle

Carlyle Group shares are under pressure in pre-market trading, slipping 0.8% to $41.99 after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and sharply reduced its price target to $47 from $60.

UBS analyst Michael Brown cited a meaningful drop in conviction around the company’s longer-term growth trajectory and its ability to achieve its 2028 financial goals. Those objectives include management fees of at least $2.8 billion, fee-related earnings (FRE) of at least $1.9 billion, and a 15%-plus compound annual growth rate in FRE.

According to UBS, its internal modeling now points to a FRE CAGR that is more than 400 basis points below Carlyle’s stated target, undermining the prior bullish stance on the stock.

Street Targets Move Lower Across the Board

The UBS downgrade extends a recent trend of price target cuts on Carlyle from major Wall Street firms.

Goldman Sachs has maintained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to $58 from $66. JPMorgan has kept a Neutral rating while trimming its target to $62 from $64. UBS also emphasized that it currently finds more attractive risk-reward profiles among other alternative asset managers.

Firm Rating New Price Target Previous Price Target UBS Neutral (from Buy) $47 $60 Goldman Sachs Buy $58 $66 JPMorgan Neutral $62 $64

Overhang From Q3 2026 Earnings Reaction

The latest pressure comes on top of existing weakness following Carlyle’s Q3 2026 earnings release on November 5. The stock sold off after that report despite the company surpassing expectations on both earnings and revenue.

Investor attention centered on a relatively moderate near-term growth outlook and uncertainty around the timing of future fee conversions, dampening sentiment even in the face of the headline beat.

Market Context and Trading Levels

The broader equity backdrop appears generally constructive, indicating that Carlyle’s move is largely stock-specific.

The NASDAQ is down 0.3%, with futures under pressure ahead of a Consumer Price Index release and amid headlines related to Nvidia. The S&P 500 is modestly positive at +0.1%, while the Dow Jones is up 0.4%, underscoring that wider market conditions are not the primary factor behind Carlyle’s underperformance.

Carlyle shares are trading significantly below their 52-week high of $67.30, though they remain above the 52-week low of $35.41.

Metric Level Pre-market move -0.8% Pre-market price $41.99 52-week high $67.30 52-week low $35.41

Fundraising Ambitions Meet Investor Skepticism

The UBS call landed the morning after Carlyle’s co-president outlined a $200 billion, three-year fundraising objective at the BMO Capital Markets Financials Conference.

The timing of the downgrade, juxtaposed with that ambitious capital-raising plan, appears to have sharpened market concerns over the gap between Carlyle’s stated long-term objectives and its current execution pace. This combination has pushed the stock lower in pre-market trading.