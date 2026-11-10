AAON Surges 21.5% Following Record Q3 Earnings Beat

Key Moments

AAON Inc shares jumped 21.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported record third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations across all major metrics.

Revenue climbed 84.1% year-over-year to $707.4 million, powered by a 218.3% surge in BASX-branded data-center cooling sales to $397.2 million.

Management raised its full-year 2026 sales growth outlook to a range of 72%-75%, up from 55%-60%, supported by a roughly $1.9 billion backlog.

Earnings Beat Fuels Pre-Market Rally

AAON Inc stock surged 21.5% in pre-open trading after the company reported a record-setting third-quarter performance that significantly outpaced Wall Street projections. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.83, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Revenue rose 84.1% year-over-year to a record $707.4 million, far above the analyst forecast of $599.7 million.

Metric Reported Analyst Estimate Adjusted EPS $0.83 $0.56 Revenue $707.4 million $599.7 million

BASX Segment Leads Data Center-Driven Growth

The BASX segment, which develops specialized cooling solutions for data centers, was the primary growth engine in the quarter. BASX-branded sales surged 218.3% to $397.2 million, reflecting strong demand from data center customers and underscoring the segment’s strategic importance to AAON’s overall growth trajectory.

Outlook Raised as Backlog Expands

In addition to the earnings beat, AAON significantly lifted its forward guidance. The company increased its full-year 2026 sales growth outlook to a range of 72%-75%, compared with the prior target of 55%-60%. Management cited robust performance and continued conversion of its order book as key drivers.

Total backlog at quarter-end stood at approximately $1.9 billion, up 40% year-over-year, reinforcing visibility into future revenue. The company also reported a self-identified accounting restatement and a material weakness in internal controls, but the market appeared to discount these governance issues in light of the strong operational results.

Analyst Reaction and Market Context

Following the report, Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye reiterated an Outperform rating on AAON and increased his price target from $115 to $118. The broader equity market offered little support for the move, with the S&P 500 described as essentially flat and the Nasdaq slightly lower. This backdrop highlighted that AAON’s pre-market strength was driven by company-specific factors rather than broader macro or sector trends.

AAON’s key HVAC competitors – including Comfort Systems USA, Carrier Global, and Trane Technologies – also participate in the data center cooling market. However, none of these peers issued comparable earnings news that would account for a sympathy move in AAON shares.

Re-Rating Catalyst and Management Commentary

Investors responded to a combination of a substantial earnings surprise, a sharply upgraded multi-year sales outlook, and a backlog approaching $2 billion, creating what amounted to a major re-rating event for the stock in pre-market trading.

CEO Matt Tobolski highlighted that the company “delivered record net sales, more than doubled operating income and diluted EPS, improved gross margin 60 basis points sequentially, generated strong cash flow and raised full-year outlook.”

Valuation Perspective Against Recent Trading Range

Despite the strong pre-market rally, AAON shares remained below their 52-week high of $150.46. The move reflected investors rapidly adjusting their view of the company’s earnings power, particularly as the data center cooling opportunity continues to accelerate.