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Home » Stock Market News » NVIDIA Shares Struggle as Sellers Test Key Support

NVIDIA Shares Struggle as Sellers Test Key Support

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • NVDA last traded at $187.29, down 6.16% over 24 hours, with a $200.02 to $179.06 range and Binance futures volume of $758.7 million.
  • The stock is trading below its 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day simple moving averages, signaling pressure on the broader uptrend.
  • Binance positioning is heavily long, with a global long/short ratio of 3.8216 and top traders at 4.6625, while near-term order flow remains mixed.

Spot Price Slips Below Trend Benchmarks

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was recently quoted at $187.29, a decline of 6.16% over the most recent 24-hour period. During that span, the stock traded between $200.02 and $179.06, alongside Binance futures volume of $758.7 million.

This decline has pushed NVDA below several closely watched moving averages. The stock is now under its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $198.94, its 20-day SMA at $209.08, its 50-day SMA at $220.26, and its 200-day SMA at $213.90. With price beneath all of these reference levels, the shorter-term action has fallen under the broader trend structure, shifting the responsibility to buyers to show that any rebound is more than a temporary bounce.

The latest readings also place NVDA close to the lower Bollinger Band at $189.17, with %B at -0.0479. That configuration highlights ongoing weakness rather than evidence that the trend is being repaired, indicating that the market is still working through selling pressure instead of decisively recovering.

Key Technical Levels and Momentum Readings

The immediate focus is a technical pivot at $188.79, leaving the current price essentially on top of a decision area. A sustained hold above this level would put initial resistance at $198.52 into view, followed by a stronger resistance zone at $209.75. A failure to maintain the pivot would expose support at $177.56, with a lower support level at $167.83.

Level TypePrice ($)
Pivot188.79
Immediate Resistance198.52
Stronger Resistance209.75
Immediate Support177.56
Stronger Support167.83

Momentum indicators are still pointing to a soft backdrop. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 30.36, close to but not definitively in oversold territory, and not a standalone reversal signal. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reading is -7.8004, matching the signal line, with a flat histogram at -0.0000. This signals bearish momentum that has cooled but has not turned positive. Stochastic measures are also subdued, with %K at 19.74 and %D at 15.79, consistent with a market that continues to feel downside pressure.

Volatility remains meaningful. The 14-day Average True Range (ATR) is $7.28, implying broad intraday swings. Under these conditions, the nearby support and resistance levels are more practical trading reference points than any highly granular short-term projection.

Derivatives Positioning and Order Flow

On Binance futures, the funding rate is positive at 0.0124% over 8 hours, indicating that long positions are paying shorts. Open interest totals 391,431.36 contracts, representing an open interest value of $70,991,496, with a 24-hour increase of 3.21%. This indicates that participation remains active but does not, by itself, clarify whether traders are preparing for a recovery or simply maintaining a crowded positioning profile.

The Binance global long/short ratio was 3.8216 at 2026-11-06 08:00:00 UTC, with 79.3% of global accounts positioned long and 20.7% short. Among top traders, the skew was even more pronounced, with a long/short ratio of 4.6625, and 82.3% long versus 17.7% short. These figures describe Binance user cohorts only and do not reflect the positioning of the broader shareholder base or a definitive view on the listed equity.

Despite these long-heavy account ratios, order flow has been more evenly matched. Over the latest 1-hour window, the taker buy/sell ratio stood at 0.9051, with taker buy volume of 20,369 and taker sell volume of 22,505. This shows that aggressive buying has not yet asserted clear control, even though overall positioning remains tilted to the long side.

Derivatives MetricValue
Funding Rate (8h)0.0124%
Open Interest (contracts)391,431.36
Open Interest Value ($)70,991,496
24h Open Interest Change3.21%
Global Long/Short Ratio3.8216
Global Accounts – Long79.3%
Global Accounts – Short20.7%
Top Traders Long/Short Ratio4.6625
Top Traders – Long82.3%
Top Traders – Short17.7%
1h Taker Buy/Sell Ratio0.9051
Taker Buy Volume20,369
Taker Sell Volume22,505

Analyst Rating Update

On November 2, 2026, Melius Research reaffirmed a Buy rating on NVIDIA but cut its price target from $420 to $315, according to the supplied source summary corroborated by MarketBeat and Benzinga. While the recommendation remains positive, the reduced target reflects a more cautious stance on valuation or near-term conditions compared with the earlier projection. The updated target should not be viewed as a short-term trading floor for the Binance futures contract.

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