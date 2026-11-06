Norges Bank Holds Rate at 4.50% as Oil Weighs on NOK

Key Moments

Norges Bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 4.50% and reiterated a “high for longer” stance.

The central bank signaled it is prepared to raise rates again, potentially by year-end, depending on inflation and growth data.

Commerzbank highlights Oil and gas price swings, driven by Middle East risks, as the primary source of volatility for the Norwegian Krone.

Policy Decision and Rate Outlook

Commerzbank’s Antje Praefcke reports that Norges Bank left its policy rate steady at 4.50%, in line with market expectations. The central bank maintained a restrictive stance, keeping open the possibility of further tightening if warranted by incoming data.

According to Praefcke, the central bank reaffirmed its commitment to keeping borrowing costs elevated, emphasizing that policy remains contingent on the inflation outlook. She notes that the decision itself contained no material surprises and should therefore be largely neutral for the Norwegian Krone (NOK).

Norges Bank’s Communication

Praefcke cites Norges Bank’s messaging, which underscored that the rate could still move higher if inflation developments require it. She points out that the monetary policy committee confirmed its willingness to maintain an elevated policy rate for an extended period.

She highlights that the bank explicitly linked future decisions to the evolution of the domestic economy, including inflation and growth dynamics, and referenced the upcoming monetary policy meeting as a key juncture.

Key Policy Signals from Norges Bank Details Current policy rate 4.50% Stance “High for longer” with data-dependent adjustments Potential next move Further hike before year-end remains possible Guidance horizon Incoming data and inflation path into 2027

Data Dependence and Forward Guidance

Praefcke stresses that Norges Bank’s strategy remains firmly data driven. She notes that the bank highlighted that the trajectory of the policy rate will depend on how the economy develops, with particular attention to inflation, which it recognizes as being well above target.

She adds that the committee pointed to the next monetary policy meeting, when new forecasts will be released, as an important moment for reassessing the rate path. In her view, this leaves room for a possible rate increase as early as December, should the data justify it.

Oil, Gas, and NOK Volatility

Looking ahead, Praefcke argues that the dominant influence on the NOK is unlikely to come from monetary policy surprises, but rather from energy markets. She underscores that Oil and gas prices continue to be the main drivers of the Norwegian currency.

She notes that the conflict in the Middle East could be a significant source of unexpected developments, fueling volatility in Oil and gas prices. In her assessment, swings in these markets are likely to generate greater turbulence for the NOK in the coming weeks than any changes in Norges Bank’s policy stance.