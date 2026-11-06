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Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/GBP Holds Range Despite Strong German Output Data

EUR/GBP Holds Range Despite Strong German Output Data

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/GBP trades just above 0.8340, remaining confined within a 0.8320-0.8360 range in recent sessions.
  • German Industrial Production rises 0.7% month-on-month in September, outpacing expectations for a flat reading.
  • Market expectations for additional Bank of England rate hikes continue to underpin the Pound, limiting Euro upside.

EUR/GBP Stuck in Mid-Range Trade

The Euro is fluctuating without a decisive direction against the British Pound on Friday, with buyers unable to capitalize on stronger German macroeconomic data released earlier in the day. The EUR/GBP cross is trading slightly above 0.8340, sitting near the midpoint of the 0.8320-0.8360 band that has contained price action over the past few days. A cautious, risk-averse backdrop is restraining bullish momentum in the pair.

German Industrial Production Beats Expectations

Fresh figures from Germany on Friday show that Industrial Production growth accelerated to 0.7% in September on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis. That reading surpassed market expectations of 0% and followed a 0.1% increase in August. According to the report, the automotive and pharmaceutical industries delivered the strongest gains, while output in construction and in machinery and equipment manufacturing declined.

Later in the session, Eurostat is scheduled to publish Eurozone Retail Sales data. The release is anticipated to show a 0.1% decline in September, reversing the 0.1% rise recorded in August. Absent a significantly stronger-than-expected outcome, these numbers are not seen as a likely source of meaningful support for the Euro.

BoE Rate Expectations Lend Support to Sterling

In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England has met investor expectations by raising interest rates for the first time in more than three years, lifting the Bank Rate to 4%. In addition to the move itself, some policymakers signaled that further monetary tightening may be forthcoming, a stance echoed by Governor Andrew Bailey during the subsequent press conference.

The Pound’s immediate reaction to the rate hike was subdued. Nevertheless, it is holding relatively steady near 19-month lows against the Euro, backed by the prevailing risk-averse tone in markets. In this context, the key risk is a potential de-escalation in the Iran war, as lower Oil prices are likely to cast doubt on the BoE’s tightening commitment, undermining Pound strength and, probably, boosting Euro recovery.

German Industrial Production Data Snapshot

IndicatorAdjustment / BasisLast Release TimeFrequencyActualConsensusPreviousSource
Industrial Production n.s.a. w.d.a. (YoY)Non-seasonally adjusted, working-day adjusted, year-on-yearFri Nov 06, 2026 07:00Monthly0.4%2.3%Federal Statistics Office of Germany
Industrial Production s.a. (MoM)Seasonally adjusted, month-on-monthFri Nov 06, 2026 07:00Monthly0.7%0%2%Federal Statistics Office of Germany

Indicator Definition and Usage

The Industrial Production data issued by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland tracks the output of German factories and mines. Movements in industrial production are closely monitored as a key gauge of health in the manufacturing sector. A high reading is generally considered supportive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a low reading is typically viewed as negative, or bearish, for the currency.

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