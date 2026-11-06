AMD Slips Below Averages as Analyst Outlook Stays Mixed

Key Moments

AMD finished the latest 24-hour session at $432.02, down 8.51%, trading between $478.39 and $400.10

Price is sitting just under the $436.84 pivot and near the lower Bollinger Band at $435.57, with RSI at 35.16 and stochastic %K at 17.57

Binance futures open interest rose 125.07% over 24 hours, while analyst targets for Advanced Micro Devices were recently raised to as high as $650

Price Action and Trend Signals

AMD closed the most recent 24-hour period at $432.02, an 8.51% decline from the prior session. During that window, the stock traded within a wide intraday band, with a high of $478.39 and a low of $400.10.

The closing level placed AMD below all of the supplied short- and medium-term moving averages. The 7-day simple moving average (SMA) stands at $476.71, the 20-day SMA at $513.66, and the 50-day SMA at $568.84. On an exponential basis, the 12-day EMA is at $488.62 and the 26-day EMA at $519.02, underscoring the extent of the recent pullback.

Metric Value ($) Last close 432.02 Session high 478.39 Session low 400.10 7-day SMA 476.71 20-day SMA / Bollinger middle band 513.66 50-day SMA 568.84 12-day EMA 488.62 26-day EMA 519.02

Momentum and Volatility Indicators

Despite the sharp decline, the technical picture is not decisively one-directional. AMD is trading near the lower portion of its recent range, but indicators do not yet show an extreme oversold condition.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 35.16, leaning toward weakness but still above classic oversold thresholds. The stochastic %K reading is 17.57, reflecting soft price action. The MACD histogram is effectively flat at -0.0000, which points to waning downside momentum but stops short of signaling a clear bullish turn.

Volatility remains elevated. The 14-period average true range (ATR(14)) is $36.06, implying that moves toward either key support or resistance levels can unfold quickly once a direction is established.

Support, Resistance, and Bollinger Band Context

The technical structure centers on a nearby pivot and layered support and resistance levels. The pivot is located at $436.84, slightly above the current price. Below that, immediate support is identified at $395.28, with a stronger support area at $358.55.

Level Type Price ($) Pivot 436.84 Immediate support 395.28 Strong support 358.55 Immediate resistance 473.57 Stronger resistance 515.13

On the upside, immediate resistance is projected at $473.57, with a more significant resistance barrier at $515.13.

Bollinger Bands are broadly consistent with this picture. The lower band is positioned at $435.57, only slightly above the current market price, while the middle band coincides with the 20-day SMA at $513.66. The Bollinger %B reading of -0.0227 indicates AMD is trading at or just under the lower band zone.

Binance Futures Positioning and Flow

Derivatives activity on Binance futures points to increased participation in AMD-related contracts. Open interest stands at 48,774.29 contracts, with an open interest value of $45,459,852. Over the last 24 hours, open interest increased by 125.07%, signaling robust new position building, although these figures do not specify which direction will prove correct.

Binance Futures Metric Value Open interest (contracts) 48,774.29 Open interest value ($) 45,459,852 24-hour OI change 125.07% Funding rate 0.0000%

Long/short positioning on Binance is tilted toward the long side. Across global accounts, 67.1% of positions are long versus 32.9% short, resulting in a long/short ratio of 2.0377. Among top-trader accounts, the long bias is more pronounced, with 74.1% long and 25.9% short, giving a ratio of 2.8565.

Account Cohort Long (%) Short (%) Long/Short Ratio Global accounts 67.1 32.9 2.0377 Top traders 74.1 25.9 2.8565

These metrics apply only to Binance participant cohorts and are not presented as a proxy for overall shareholder sentiment or broader equity market positioning. The funding rate is neutral at 0.0000%, indicating no pronounced leverage premium favoring either side of the market.

Short-term taker flow offers modest support. Over the latest 1-hour window, the taker buy/sell ratio is 1.2293, with buy volume of 4,143 versus sell volume of 3,370. This indicates net active buying, although not yet sufficient to drive price back above primary moving-average thresholds.

Analyst Targets for Advanced Micro Devices Equity

For the underlying Advanced Micro Devices stock, the provided reports dated November 4, 2026 detail three recent analyst target changes.

Piper Sandler increased its price target from $600 to $650 and maintained an Overweight rating.

JPMorgan raised its target from $550 to $575 while reiterating a Neutral rating.

DA Davidson lifted its target from $550 to $600 and kept a Buy rating.

These revisions help frame how the named firms are valuing AMD shares, but they are not presented as catalysts for near-term price action. The announcement does not include a dated event or trigger that would define the timing of any market response.