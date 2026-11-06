Amazon Tokenized Stock Holds Support as Futures Rise

Key Moments

Amazon Tokenized Stock (AMZN) traded at $258.63, down 3.85% in the last 24 hours, within a $252.63 to $273.56 range on Binance futures.

Price remained above a cluster of key moving averages, including the 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day SMAs, as well as the 12-day and 26-day EMAs.

Open interest rose 15.66% to 53,621.59 contracts, with taker flow and long/short ratios showing a modest tilt toward buyers.

Price Action and Context

Amazon Tokenized Stock (AMZN) last changed hands at $258.63 on Binance futures, a decline of 3.85% over the previous 24 hours. Trading unfolded between $252.63 and $273.56, with reported volume reaching $66.4 million. The current price sits roughly in the middle of that intraday range, rather than challenging either the low or the high.

Within the provided framework, $261.61 is identified as a nearby pivot, while $249.65 is highlighted as immediate support. These levels serve as the closest technical reference points relative to the current price.

This analysis pertains specifically to the Binance-listed tokenized AMZN contract. It is not a new valuation or recommendation on Amazon.com, Inc. shares themselves. The analyst price targets referenced later relate to the underlying NASDAQ-listed equity, as indicated in the source material.

Technical Structure and Indicators

The tokenized AMZN contract is currently trading above a tightly packed group of short- and medium-term moving averages. Price remains above the 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $251.45, the 20-day SMA at $251.29, the 50-day SMA at $252.74, and the 200-day SMA at $255.13. It is also above the 12-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $251.93 and the 26-day EMA at $251.78. This cluster forms a dense support zone just below the current level, although the cushion is not especially large.

Momentum readings present a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 54.60, placing it squarely in neutral territory and indicating that the market is neither strongly oversold nor overbought. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator registers at 0.1526, with the signal line also at 0.1526 and a histogram reading of 0.0000, reflecting a lack of clear directional bias based on this tool.

Stochastic %K is at 74.55, implying that price is trading toward the higher end of its recent range. The Bollinger Band configuration shows AMZN positioned in the upper half of the band, with %B at 0.6976. The upper Bollinger Band sits at $269.61, while the middle band is aligned with the 20-day SMA at $251.29. A 14-day average true range (ATR) of $11.08 underscores that the contract retains the potential for notable intraday swings.

Indicator Value Last price $258.63 24-hour change -3.85% 24-hour range $252.63 – $273.56 Volume (Binance futures) $66.4 million 7-day SMA $251.45 20-day SMA / Bollinger middle band $251.29 50-day SMA $252.74 200-day SMA $255.13 12-day EMA $251.93 26-day EMA $251.78 14-day RSI 54.60 MACD 0.1526 MACD signal 0.1526 MACD histogram 0.0000 Stochastic %K 74.55 Bollinger %B 0.6976 Bollinger upper band $269.61 ATR(14) $11.08

Derivatives Positioning and Flow

Derivatives statistics indicate increased activity in the AMZN Binance futures contract, although not an overwhelmingly directional skew. Open interest totals 53,621.59 contracts, corresponding to an open interest value of $16,280,552. Over the last 24 hours, open interest rose by 15.66%, signaling the addition of new positions.

Funding is reported at 0.0000%, suggesting that there is no notable cost differential favoring either longs or shorts at the moment. The 1-hour global long/short ratio stands at 1.1848, with Binance global accounts positioned 54.2% long and 45.8% short. Among top-trader accounts, the 1-hour ratio is 1.2311, with 55.2% of exposure on the long side and 44.8% on the short side.

Taker activity over the last hour shows a buy/sell ratio of 1.2883, based on taker buy volume of 1,419 and taker sell volume of 1,102. In combination, these figures point to buyers being more active than sellers in the very short term, while still leaving open the prospect of a reversal if technical support gives way.