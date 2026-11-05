PBOC Nudges Yuan Fix Stronger as Reference Rate Drops

Key Moments

The People’s Bank of China set the USD/CNY central parity rate at 6.7156 for Thursday’s session.

The new fixing was slightly stronger than the previous day’s reference level of 6.7180.

The official fixing diverged from a 6.6783 Reuters estimate for the daily reference rate.

Latest USD/CNY Central Parity Fix

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for the upcoming Thursday trading session at 6.7156. This compares with the prior session’s fixing of 6.7180 and a 6.6783 estimate compiled by Reuters.

Fixing Detail USD/CNY Rate Current PBOC central rate (Thursday) 6.7156 Previous session PBOC fix 6.7180 Reuters estimated fix 6.6783

Mandate and Role of the People’s Bank of China

The People’s Bank of China is responsible for conducting monetary policy with the stated goals of maintaining price stability, supporting exchange rate stability, and fostering economic growth. In addition to these core objectives, the central bank pursues financial sector reforms, including measures aimed at opening and further developing China’s financial markets.

Institutional Structure and Governance

The PBoC is a state-owned institution under the People’s Republic of China and is not regarded as independent. Governance of the central bank is heavily influenced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, who is nominated by the Chairman of the State Council. This position has significant sway over the direction and management of the PBoC, rather than the governor role. Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both positions.

Key Monetary Policy Instruments

The PBoC applies a broad toolkit of monetary policy instruments that differs from those typically used in Western economies. Its primary tools include:

Seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR)

Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF)

Foreign exchange market interventions

Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR)

China’s benchmark lending reference, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), is another critical policy lever. Adjustments to the LPR directly influence borrowing costs for loans and mortgages as well as returns on savings. Through changes in the LPR, the central bank can also affect the exchange rate dynamics of the Chinese renminbi.

Presence of Private Banks in China

Private banking institutions operate alongside state-controlled banks in China, though they represent a relatively small segment of the financial system. There are 19 private banks in total. Among these, digital lenders WeBank and MYbank are the largest, backed by technology firms Tencent and Ant Group, respectively, according to The Straits Times.

In 2014, authorities permitted domestically owned lenders that are fully capitalized by private funds to participate in the country’s predominantly state-run banking sector.