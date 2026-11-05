PBOC Nudges Yuan Fix Stronger as Reference Rate Drops

Key Moments
- The People’s Bank of China set the USD/CNY central parity rate at 6.7156 for Thursday’s session.
- The new fixing was slightly stronger than the previous day’s reference level of 6.7180.
- The official fixing diverged from a 6.6783 Reuters estimate for the daily reference rate.
Latest USD/CNY Central Parity Fix
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for the upcoming Thursday trading session at 6.7156. This compares with the prior session’s fixing of 6.7180 and a 6.6783 estimate compiled by Reuters.
|Fixing Detail
|USD/CNY Rate
|Current PBOC central rate (Thursday)
|6.7156
|Previous session PBOC fix
|6.7180
|Reuters estimated fix
|6.6783
Mandate and Role of the People’s Bank of China
The People’s Bank of China is responsible for conducting monetary policy with the stated goals of maintaining price stability, supporting exchange rate stability, and fostering economic growth. In addition to these core objectives, the central bank pursues financial sector reforms, including measures aimed at opening and further developing China’s financial markets.
Institutional Structure and Governance
The PBoC is a state-owned institution under the People’s Republic of China and is not regarded as independent. Governance of the central bank is heavily influenced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, who is nominated by the Chairman of the State Council. This position has significant sway over the direction and management of the PBoC, rather than the governor role. Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both positions.
Key Monetary Policy Instruments
The PBoC applies a broad toolkit of monetary policy instruments that differs from those typically used in Western economies. Its primary tools include:
- Seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR)
- Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF)
- Foreign exchange market interventions
- Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR)
China’s benchmark lending reference, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), is another critical policy lever. Adjustments to the LPR directly influence borrowing costs for loans and mortgages as well as returns on savings. Through changes in the LPR, the central bank can also affect the exchange rate dynamics of the Chinese renminbi.
Presence of Private Banks in China
Private banking institutions operate alongside state-controlled banks in China, though they represent a relatively small segment of the financial system. There are 19 private banks in total. Among these, digital lenders WeBank and MYbank are the largest, backed by technology firms Tencent and Ant Group, respectively, according to The Straits Times.
In 2014, authorities permitted domestically owned lenders that are fully capitalized by private funds to participate in the country’s predominantly state-run banking sector.