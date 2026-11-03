Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Pfizer Lifts Full-Year Outlook on Robust Eliquis Growth

Pfizer Lifts Full-Year Outlook on Robust Eliquis Growth

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Pfizer increased its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $62 billion to $64.0 billion from a prior outlook of $60.5 billion to $62.5 billion.
  • The company now projects adjusted earnings of $2.95 to $3.05 per share for the year, above its previous range of $2.80 to $3.00.
  • Analysts’ consensus stood at $2.96 in annual per-share profit and $62.17 billion in 2026 revenue expectations.

Revised Guidance Driven by Eliquis Demand

Pfizer raised its full-year profit and sales projections on Tuesday, citing strong market demand for its blood thinner Eliquis.

The company now anticipates total revenue between $62 billion and $64.0 billion, an increase from its earlier guidance of $60.5 billion to $62.5 billion.

Updated Earnings Outlook

Alongside the higher sales forecast, Pfizer also lifted its adjusted earnings outlook. The U.S. drugmaker projects adjusted earnings of $2.95 to $3.05 per share for the year, compared with its prior estimate of $2.80 to $3.00 per share.

Comparison With Analyst Expectations

Analyst estimates show a more restrained view relative to the company’s new targets. On average, analysts were expecting annual per-share profit of $2.96 and 2026 revenue of $62.17 billion.

Previous Pfizer GuidanceUpdated Pfizer GuidanceAnalyst Consensus
Annual Revenue$60.5 billion – $62.5 billion$62 billion – $64.0 billion$62.17 billion (2026)
Adjusted EPS$2.80 – $3.00$2.95 – $3.05$2.96

The raised outlook underscores Pfizer’s reliance on Eliquis as a key revenue driver, with the company aligning its updated expectations against prevailing analyst forecasts.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News