Pfizer Lifts Full-Year Outlook on Robust Eliquis Growth

Key Moments

Pfizer increased its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $62 billion to $64.0 billion from a prior outlook of $60.5 billion to $62.5 billion.

The company now projects adjusted earnings of $2.95 to $3.05 per share for the year, above its previous range of $2.80 to $3.00.

Analysts’ consensus stood at $2.96 in annual per-share profit and $62.17 billion in 2026 revenue expectations.

Revised Guidance Driven by Eliquis Demand

Pfizer raised its full-year profit and sales projections on Tuesday, citing strong market demand for its blood thinner Eliquis.

The company now anticipates total revenue between $62 billion and $64.0 billion, an increase from its earlier guidance of $60.5 billion to $62.5 billion.

Updated Earnings Outlook

Alongside the higher sales forecast, Pfizer also lifted its adjusted earnings outlook. The U.S. drugmaker projects adjusted earnings of $2.95 to $3.05 per share for the year, compared with its prior estimate of $2.80 to $3.00 per share.

Comparison With Analyst Expectations

Analyst estimates show a more restrained view relative to the company’s new targets. On average, analysts were expecting annual per-share profit of $2.96 and 2026 revenue of $62.17 billion.

Previous Pfizer Guidance Updated Pfizer Guidance Analyst Consensus Annual Revenue $60.5 billion – $62.5 billion $62 billion – $64.0 billion $62.17 billion (2026) Adjusted EPS $2.80 – $3.00 $2.95 – $3.05 $2.96

The raised outlook underscores Pfizer’s reliance on Eliquis as a key revenue driver, with the company aligning its updated expectations against prevailing analyst forecasts.