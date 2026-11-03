Amazon Futures Under Key Averages on Valuation Split

Key Moments

AMZN futures were quoted at $247.03 on November 3, 2026, after a 1.57% gain that still left the contract below key medium-to-long-term moving averages.

Derivatives positioning at 10:00 UTC showed rising open interest and a Binance futures global long/short ratio of 1.3736 during the observed window.

Equity analyst targets of $330 and $380 for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stood far above the $247.03 futures quote, underscoring a pronounced structural pricing gap.

Price Action and Moving Average Structure

The AMZN futures contract last traded at $247.03 on November 3, 2026, posting a 1.57% gain over the preceding 24 hours. During the session, prices fluctuated between a low of $241.13 and a high of $254.23.

The intraday peak at $254.23 briefly approached the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) at $254.98 before the market pulled back. At the measured close, the contract was trading above the short-term SMA 7 at $242.63 and the 12-day exponential moving average (EMA 12) at $246.35. However, it remained below all of the listed medium-to-long-term trend gauges: EMA 26 at $249.41, SMA 20 at $249.69, SMA 50 at $252.01, and SMA 200 at $254.98.

These four longer-duration averages are tightly grouped between $249.41 and $254.98, forming a compressed resistance zone immediately above the current price. This cluster represents a concentrated area of technical supply that the contract has not yet cleared.

The session pivot point was calculated at $247.46, marginally above the $247.03 quote, indicating that the contract finished the observed period just below its intraday equilibrium level. The 1.57% advance off the $241.13 low therefore characterizes a rebound within a broader overhead resistance structure rather than a confirmed upside reversal.

Momentum and Volatility Indicators

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI), based on the supplied daily data, registered 47.83. This places the indicator in neutral territory, away from conditions typically described as oversold or overbought, and does not in itself confirm either a bottoming or exhaustion narrative.

MACD readings showed the MACD line and signal line both at -3.0597, with the histogram effectively flat at approximately -0.0000. The alignment of the MACD and signal lines indicates that bearish momentum is present but not intensifying. A histogram reading near zero often precedes a potential crossover; any such move in either direction would be significant for interpreting the next sequence of sessions.

Stochastic readings offered a comparatively more constructive picture. The %K line stood at 63.68, above the %D line at 50.94, with both sitting in the mid-range of the oscillator. This configuration aligns with the short-term recovery implied by the recent price lift above the fastest moving averages.

Within the Bollinger Band framework, the contract was positioned below the 20-period middle band at $249.69. The Bollinger %B value of 0.4195 placed the contract in the lower half of the band range. The upper band was situated at $266.25 and the lower band at $233.14. When taken together with the 14-period Average True Range (ATR(14)) of $8.65, the data suggest that the key support and resistance levels discussed below lie within roughly one to two average daily ranges of the current price.

Technical Levels: Support and Resistance

Immediate resistance was identified at $253.80, in line with the intraday high and the lower edge of the SMA 50 and SMA 200 cluster that extends up to $254.98. Even if price were to push through that initial ceiling, it would still face notable resistance higher up at $260.56.

On the downside, nearby support at $240.70 was tested during the session and held as the intraday low zone. A decisive move below this level would create room for a decline toward stronger support at $234.36, an area that aligns with the vicinity of the lower Bollinger Band. Given the ATR(14) reading of $8.65, both the immediate support and immediate resistance levels lie within one average daily range of the prevailing quote, meaning that a test of either zone would not be an outlier move based on recent volatility.

Indicator / Level Value ($) Comment Last futures quote 247.03 As of November 3, 2026 SMA 7 242.63 Short-term support reclaimed EMA 12 246.35 Short-term trend level, currently below price EMA 26 249.41 Part of compressed resistance band SMA 20 249.69 Key threshold for structure shift SMA 50 252.01 Within resistance cluster SMA 200 254.98 Long-term trend resistance Immediate resistance 253.80 Aligned with intraday high and MA base Stronger resistance 260.56 Higher upside hurdle Immediate support 240.70 Held intraday; key downside trigger Stronger support 234.36 Near lower Bollinger Band ATR(14) 8.65 Places key levels within one daily range

Derivatives Positioning and Flows

Futures positioning data from Binance, captured at 10:00 UTC on November 3, 2026, showed open interest at 63,292 contracts, with a notional value of approximately $16.47 million. This represented a 4.52% increase compared with the prior 24 hours.

The combination of a 1.57% price advance and higher open interest indicates that additional contracts were introduced as prices rebounded during the session. This information is a snapshot of exposure size and does not specify whether the new positions were net long or net short.

During the observed window, the global account long/short ratio among Binance futures traders was 1.3736, with 57.9% of measured accounts net long and 42.1% net short. The platform’s top-trader segment showed a somewhat stronger bias, with a long/short ratio of 1.5562, where 60.9% of accounts were long and 39.1% were short. These figures describe only the relative positioning of Binance account cohorts in the recorded one-hour period; they do not extend to institutional investors, shareholders in the underlying equity, or the wider market base.

The 8-hour funding rate stood at +0.0123%, a modestly positive value indicating that long positions were paying short positions at that rate. While insubstantial over a limited number of settlement intervals, this positive funding on a contract trading below key moving averages introduces a structural tension that may warrant monitoring if it persists.

Order flow data for the same one-hour window reported a taker buy/sell ratio of 1.1879, based on buy volume of 3,829 versus sell volume of 3,224. This skew toward taker buys is consistent with the intraday price recovery and reflects net aggressive buying during that specific period. It is limited to that single-hour snapshot and confirms only the short-term direction of executed market orders.