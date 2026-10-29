Natural Gas Stalls as Prices Press Key Fibonacci Level

Key Moments

Natural gas has staged a V-shaped rebound, lifting prices above the 200-day SMA and into the Ichimoku cloud

The contract is testing 61.8% Fibonacci resistance at USD 3.059, with support clustered around the USD 2.961-3.001 moving average zone

Both bullish and bearish playbooks flag moderate conviction and emphasize reaction to the 61.8% Fib and 200 SMA as pivotal

Technical Risk Overview

As of the latest update on Oct 29, 2026, at 07:11 AM UTC, natural gas prices have completed a sharp V-shaped advance that has pushed the market through the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and above the Ichimoku cloud. The principal near-term risk is that the rally stalls at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, potentially setting up a pullback toward newly formed moving average support.

The broader market structure currently favors buyers, with momentum and trend indicators tilting constructive, while overhead Fibonacci resistance and the legacy of a recent sell-off underpin the bearish argument.

Market Structure: Bulls vs. Bears

On the bullish side, MACD shows a positive configuration, with the line at 0.0065 above -0.008 at a price of 3.032, signaling that upside momentum remains intact. Price is trading above the SMA(200) at 3.001, pointing to a shift in the longer-term trend profile. In addition, the SuperTrend indicator is in an up mode at 2.770, reinforcing the view that the market is operating in a bullish regime.

Bears, however, are focused on key overhead technical levels. Price is nearing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 3.059, a zone associated with the potential for meaningful supply. The market recently sold off sharply from 3.334, creating the possibility that previously trapped long positions could use the current strength to exit. With an ADX reading of 25.58, trend strength is described as moderate, leaving room for choppy price action.

Invalidation points are defined on both sides: bullish conditions are questioned below 2.890, while the bearish narrative weakens above 3.100.

Patterns, Key Levels, and Zones

The prevailing pattern is a V-shaped recovery centered around USD 3.032, assessed as 80% complete. Fibonacci retracement levels are derived from the decline between 3.334 and 2.616, with support and resistance levels calculated as follows:

Fibonacci Level Price (USD) 38.2% 2.890 50.0% 2.975 61.8% 3.059 (Calc: 2.616 + (0.718 × 0.618))

Candlestick behavior shows strong bullish momentum between USD 2.700 and 2.800 on Oct 23, highlighting a zone where buyers were active and assertive. A trendline support reference sits near USD 2.770 with one touch, while upcoming resistance is identified at USD 3.059.

Risk indicators show an Average True Range (ATR) of 0.0843, or 2.78%. The market is extended by 3.94% above the 20-period SMA, with no divergence signals currently flagged. Volume has been rising on upward pushes between 2.700 and 3.000, aligning with the ongoing recovery.

Trading zones are outlined as follows: