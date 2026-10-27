Cadence Jumps on Q3 Earnings Beat and Soaring AI Growth

Key Moments

Cadence Design Systems stock rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter 2026 results that exceeded analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance for the third time in 2026, with the new ranges coming in above prior analyst consensus.

Cadence announced a new $2.5 billion share repurchase authorization and introduced its Maestro AI Model Portfolio, developed with Nvidia, supporting the stock’s move higher.

Q3 2026 Results Top Expectations

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) advanced 2.4% in pre-market trading after the electronic design automation software provider released third-quarter 2026 results that surpassed Wall Street forecasts and raised its full-year outlook.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.11, ahead of analyst expectations of $2.04. Revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $1.633 billion, slightly above estimates of roughly $1.61 billion.

CFO John Wall noted that “Q3 revenue grew 22% year-over-year, with strong double-digit growth across all product categories, driven by growing momentum from AI-driven designs,” adding that a record backlog of $8.2 billion positions the company for a strong finish to the year.

Guidance Raised for Full-Year 2026

Management boosted its full-year 2026 outlook for the third time in 2026, reflecting confidence in ongoing demand and execution.

Metric Updated 2026 Guidance Additional Detail Revenue $6.387–$6.417 billion Implies approximately 21% growth at the midpoint Non-GAAP EPS $8.37–$8.43 Above prior analyst consensus

The updated targets for both revenue and non-GAAP EPS sit comfortably ahead of previous analyst expectations, underscoring the company’s positioning as a beneficiary of increasing chip complexity and investment in AI infrastructure.

Expanded Buyback Signals Confidence

Reinforcing the positive earnings narrative, Cadence’s board approved an additional $2.5 billion share repurchase program. This authorization comes on top of the $400 million the company already deployed on buybacks during the third quarter.

The enlarged repurchase capacity has been interpreted as a signal that management views recent share-price softness as an attractive entry point, adding another support to the stock’s pre-market strength.

Maestro AI Portfolio and Nvidia Collaboration

Cadence also introduced its Maestro AI Model Portfolio, a collection of domain-focused AI models designed for semiconductor and system design. The portfolio was developed in collaboration with Nvidia and is tailored specifically to the company’s core design workflows.

According to the company, these Maestro models demonstrated up to 30% improvement in design quality and up to five times greater token efficiency relative to general-purpose foundation models, highlighting potential productivity and performance gains for customers.

Analyst Reaction and Market Backdrop

Morgan Stanley analyst Lee Simpson maintained a Buy rating and a $400 price target after the results, citing the earnings beat, upgraded guidance, and AI-related momentum as supportive of the existing positive view on the stock.

The broader equity market offered little assistance on the day, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq essentially flat. As a result, the move in Cadence shares in pre-market trading appeared to be driven primarily by company-specific catalysts rather than macroeconomic or sector-wide trends.

Stock Moves on Company-Specific Drivers

The combination of a clear earnings beat, a guidance increase that surpassed expectations, a substantial new buyback program, and the strategic launch of Maestro gave investors multiple reasons to accumulate shares.

These factors helped lift Cadence stock well above its previous close of $322.17 and pushed it toward a session high of $331.65 in pre-market activity.