Wells Fargo Cautious on Machinery Amid AI Credit Drag

Key Moments

Wells Fargo cut its valuation multiples for machinery stocks after detecting emerging credit stress tied to AI-related funding.

Credit default swap data tracked since September now signals potential AI capital expenditure risks in 2028-29.

The bank still expects 9.5% growth in private non-residential construction in 2027, supported in part by 35% projected growth in data center outlays.

Reassessment of Machinery Sector as Financing Risks Emerge

Investing.com — Wells Fargo has lowered its target valuation multiples for machinery names after identifying growing credit pressures in the AI funding ecosystem over the past week, according to a research note published Monday.

The firm explained that its prior framework emphasized physical capacity limits such as equipment availability, permitting processes, and project lead times, while implicitly assuming that capital would remain accessible. That view has shifted as credit default swap indicators monitored since September now suggest possible vulnerabilities in AI-related capital expenditure plans in 2028-29.

Power Equipment Lead Times and Permit Visibility

Wells Fargo observed that lead times for power generation machinery have stretched beyond the normal 18-month permitting visibility period. Channel checks during the third quarter indicated that these lead times continued to lengthen.

Air permits typically must be submitted within 18 months of the start of construction to undergo review. According to the bank, this requirement constrains visibility into projects slated for the second half of 2028 and later.

Data Center Construction and Rising Content Intensity

Data center building activity remained robust in September. The bank reported that construction starts increased 180% year-over-year in dollar terms and 70% in square footage.

At the same time, Wells Fargo pointed to a 65% rise in content per square foot, indicating higher-density facilities that require greater power and more complex mechanical systems.

Metric Change / Level Data center construction starts (dollar terms, YoY) +180% Data center construction starts (square footage, YoY) +70% Increase in content per square foot +65%

Private Non-Residential Outlook and Sector Shifts

In its 2027 outlook, Wells Fargo projects 9.5% growth in private non-residential construction, incorporating an assumption of 35% growth in data center investment.

Despite ongoing strength in data centers, the bank noted that overall private non-residential construction has fallen by roughly $25 billion over the last two years. This pullback has been driven in part by an approximately $60 billion peak-to-trough drop in semiconductor and electronics-related construction spending.

Category Figure / Change Private non-residential construction change (last two years) Approximately -$25 billion Semiconductor and electronics spending (peak-to-trough) Approximately -$60 billion Assumed data center spending growth in 2027 forecast 35% Projected private non-residential construction growth in 2027 9.5%

Implications for Rental and Environmental Services Companies

Wells Fargo indicated that construction equipment rental providers appear well positioned against this backdrop of constrained supply and rising semiconductor onshoring activity. The bank anticipates 9.5% growth in private non-residential construction in 2027-28, compared with an expected negative 1.5% in 2026, based on semiconductor capital expenditure plans that point to growth above 90% in 2027.

Rental operators also showed profitability momentum, with margins turning positive in the third quarter.

The bank further called out environmental services companies as beneficiaries of prevailing market dynamics. It noted that the two largest players together hold, on average, a 91% share of the market, which has enabled them to sustain pricing increases above the rate of inflation since 2018.