Oppenheimer Lifts Microsoft Target on Cloud, AI Growth

Key Moments

Oppenheimer increased its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target to $625 from $570 while reiterating an Outperform rating.

The firm projects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $90 billion and GAAP EPS of $4.69, versus Wall Street expectations of $90.75 billion and $4.72 per share.

Azure growth, data-center expansion plans, and the evolving Copilot monetization model are seen as key drivers, with fiscal 2027 capital spending flagged as a major risk.

Target Hike Ahead of Fiscal First-Quarter Earnings

Investing.com — Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz raised his price target on Microsoft to $625 from $570 on Monday, keeping an Outperform rating in place ahead of the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release.

The company is scheduled to report results on October 28 after the U.S. market close. Schwartz’s updated view reflects confidence in Microsoft’s underlying demand trends as the firm heads into its fiscal first-quarter print.

Demand Strength in Azure and Microsoft 365

Oppenheimer’s research indicates that solid enterprise spending is underpinning ongoing strength in Azure and Microsoft 365. According to the firm, the primary limitation on Azure’s expansion is infrastructure availability rather than end-market demand, suggesting capacity is the main bottleneck to further growth.

Earnings Expectations and Street Comparison

Schwartz forecasts that Microsoft will deliver total revenue of $90 billion for the fiscal first quarter, which would represent 16% year-over-year growth. His estimate for GAAP earnings per share stands at $4.69 for the period.

By comparison, Wall Street consensus calls for revenue of $90.75 billion and earnings of $4.72 per share.

Revenue GAAP EPS Oppenheimer estimate $90 billion $4.69 Wall Street consensus $90.75 billion $4.72

Azure Growth Outlook and Buy-Side Expectations

The analyst’s regression work signals 46% constant-currency revenue growth for Azure in the fiscal first quarter. Schwartz notes, however, that buy-side expectations are slightly higher, at 47% growth.

Looking to the second fiscal quarter, Schwartz anticipates that Azure growth guidance will likely be in line with first-quarter trends, with what he describes as a favorable scenario moving toward the 50% level.

Data-Center Expansion and Maia 300 Roadmap

Microsoft has confirmed that it plans to double data-center capacity over a two-year period. Oppenheimer views this build-out as a critical enabler of longer-term expansion as additional capacity becomes available in both the current and next fiscal year.

The company also outlined plans for Maia 300 deployments beginning in 2027, targeting “40% more tokens per megawatt than leading GPU-based systems.” This roadmap is positioned to enhance the efficiency of future AI workloads.

Copilot Monetization Shift and Cloud Growth Potential

According to the report, Copilot is moving beyond a strictly seat-based monetization approach. A recent product update has repositioned Copilot as a broader enterprise execution platform, with revenue tied not only to users but also to workloads.

Schwartz sees this shift as a potential catalyst for Microsoft 365 Commercial Cloud revenue growth over the coming quarters, as the platform’s usage-based dynamics broaden its economic impact.

Key Risk: Capital Expenditures in Fiscal 2027

While constructive on Microsoft’s growth trajectory, Schwartz highlighted fiscal 2027 capital expenditure requirements as a significant risk to watch. The scale and timing of those investments are flagged as a key factor for investors to monitor in the longer term.