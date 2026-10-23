JPMorgan Turns Bearish on Norwegian Cruise Pre-Earnings

Key Moments

JPMorgan downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) to Underweight and cut its price target to $11 ahead of next week’s earnings release.

For the third quarter, JPMorgan is projecting a 7.9% decline in net yields and EPS of $0.93, both closely aligned with or slightly ahead of Street expectations.

The bank flagged 2027 as a key risk year, citing softer net yield assumptions and higher cost estimates than the Street, especially amid geopolitical headwinds in Europe.

Rating Cut and Price Target Reduction

JPMorgan has lowered its stance on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH), shifting its rating to Underweight while trimming its price target to $11. The move comes in advance of the cruise company’s upcoming earnings report next week.

Third-Quarter Projections and 2026 Outlook

Analyst Matthew Boss is modeling third-quarter net yields to fall 7.9%, which he notes is consistent with broader Street expectations and slightly better than management’s guidance for an 8.9% decline. He is forecasting earnings per share of $0.93 for the period, compared with the Street’s estimate of $0.90.

JPMorgan anticipates that Norwegian Cruise Line’s management will reiterate its full-year 2026 guidance.

Metric JPMorgan Estimate Street / Management Reference 3Q Net Yield Change -7.9% Management: -8.9% guidance 3Q EPS $0.93 Street: $0.90 FY27 Net Yield Growth (constant currency) Flat Street: +0.8% FY27 NCC ex Fuel +1.8% Street: +0.9%

2027 Net Yield Concerns

The downgrade is primarily driven by JPMorgan’s more cautious view on 2027 performance. The bank is modeling flat constant-currency net yield growth for that year, compared with the Street’s expectation of 0.8% growth.

JPMorgan’s forecast assumes a 5.3% decline in net yields in the first quarter of 2027, followed by an improvement to 3.2% growth in the second half of the year.

Boss highlighted potential risks to this improvement trajectory, writing: “Importantly, we see potential downside risk to our embedded 2H27 net yield acceleration with potential for prolonged geopolitical headwinds to constrain demand recapture in Europe noting ~85% of Europe itineraries for NCLH are sourced from USA based customers – the highest across our cruise coverage,” Boss wrote.

Cost Estimates Above Street Expectations

In addition to softer yield assumptions, JPMorgan sees higher cost pressure than the consensus is currently modeling for 2027.

“On costs, we see the Street as mis-modeled for FY27 with our +1.8% NCC ex Fuel estimate (> Street +0.9%) in-line with management’s target to grow expenses below the rate of inflation (defining inflation as 3-3.5% today),” the analyst said.