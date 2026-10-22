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Home » Commodities News » WTI Crude Surges Past $99 as Middle East Risks Intensify

WTI Crude Surges Past $99 as Middle East Risks Intensify

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • WTI crude gains about 1.9% on Thursday, trading above $99.00 at session highs.
  • Fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including threats around the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on vessels, lift supply-risk premiums.
  • US EIA data show a 3.1 million barrel decline in commercial crude inventories for the week ending October 16, far exceeding the forecast 800K drawdown.

Geopolitical Tensions Propel WTI Above $99

Oil prices advanced sharply on Thursday as renewed instability in the Middle East heightened fears of supply disruption. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the main US benchmark, rose about 1.9% during the session, pushing above $99.00 amid concerns that the regional conflict could escalate further.

The move higher coincided with increased speculation that Israel might re-enter the conflict and with new threats from Iran directed at US forces in the area. These developments added to an already fragile backdrop for crude markets, reinforcing worries about shipping routes and production facilities across the region.

Iranian Warnings and Incidents in Key Shipping Lanes

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy stated that Washington’s continued efforts to direct ships through the Strait of Hormuz via routes it considers illegal could trigger attacks on US bases in the region.

According to the same account, the IRGC also said that its forces struck four vessels alleged to be engaged in illegal oil transfers in the Persian Gulf. In addition, three other ships reportedly hit sea mines while attempting to navigate the Hormuz sea corridor. These incidents underscored the vulnerability of one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

Saudi Supply Concerns After Drone Attack

The latest Iranian statements followed a new drone strike carried out by Yemeni Houthi militias, described as a close ally of Tehran, on Aramco’s Shaybah Oilfield. The attack reportedly resulted in two fatalities and reignited market concerns over potential interruptions to Saudi oil supply.

Adding to the geopolitical risk premium, a report by The New York Times, citing US officials, indicated that the US and Israel might be preparing a fresh wave of major airstrikes on Iran after the US mid-term elections. The reported objective would be to pressure Tehran into making concessions in negotiations.

US Inventory Draw Sharpens Bullish Tone

Beyond geopolitical drivers, fundamental data from the United States also supported the upswing in crude prices. On Wednesday, figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that commercial oil inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week ending October 16.

That decline was substantially larger than the 800K barrel decrease anticipated by market analysts, reinforcing the perception of tightening supply conditions and providing further upward momentum for WTI.

IndicatorLatest ValueMarket ExpectationImplication
WTI price move (Thursday)+1.9% (above $99.00)Not specifiedReflects heightened geopolitical and supply risk
US commercial crude inventories (week ending October 16)-3.1 million barrels-800K barrelsLarger-than-expected draw supports higher prices
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