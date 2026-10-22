Surging Oil Pressures Euro as Canadian Dollar Rallies

Key Moments

EUR/CAD continued its decline for a third straight session, trading near 1.5750 during European hours on Thursday.

A sharp upswing in crude oil prices following drone attacks on Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah facility supported the Canadian Dollar.

Analysts at Danske Bank linked the Euro’s weakness to elevated energy prices and renewed concerns over French sovereign debt.

EUR/CAD Under Pressure as Commodity FX Gains

EUR/CAD remained on the defensive for a third consecutive day, with the pair trading around 1.5750 during European hours on Thursday. The cross weakened as the Canadian Dollar (CAD), a currency closely tied to commodity performance, advanced alongside a robust rally in crude oil.

Oil prices jumped after a drone strike targeted Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field, resulting in two fatalities. The incident intensified geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and revived worries about potential disruptions to global energy supplies, providing additional support to the oil-linked Canadian Dollar.

Geopolitics Fuel Energy Market Volatility

Geopolitical risk in the Middle East increased further following comments from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He stated that the United States must lift its naval blockade and show a genuine commitment to diplomacy. Araghchi added that Tehran is prepared to resume talks if Washington presents tangible proof of a sincere effort to secure a lasting and fair resolution to the conflict.

At the same time, instability has deepened in Eastern Europe. Ukraine has launched extensive drone attacks against key Russian oil infrastructure. The operation highlights Kyiv’s intention to impede Moscow’s plans to scale up diesel exports, which had been set under a recent agreement between Presidents Trump and Putin.

Sentiment-Driven Euro Weakness Amid French Debt Concerns

Strategists at Danske Bank described the recent pullback in the Euro as largely driven by market psychology. They emphasized that “the decline in the single currency is driven by the combination of high energy prices and EUR-pessimism on the back of French debt worries.” According to the bank, these dynamics have reinforced existing caution toward the common currency, limiting appetite to increase Euro exposure in the absence of a strong directional signal from broader markets.

ECB Seen Leaning on Three-Part Strategy to Address French Market Stress

Economists at ING noted that financial markets have effectively tightened conditions on their own, as a French fiscal-related sell-off in Eurozone bonds has pushed the burden back toward policymakers. The bank argued that “given the challenges of justifying the activation of TPI at present, we expect the ECB to adopt a three-pronged approach to address the French crisis,” combining a more dovish communication on interest rates, changes to its balance sheet strategy and, if required, selective deployment of existing backstop instruments.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table summarizes the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) and other major currencies against each other today. The Euro showed its weakest performance versus the Japanese Yen.

Base \ Quote USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — -0.08% -0.15% -0.69% -0.20% 0.10% 0.12% -0.48% EUR 0.08% — -0.08% -0.62% -0.16% 0.21% 0.22% -0.42% GBP 0.15% 0.08% — -0.53% -0.08% 0.27% 0.29% -0.33% JPY 0.69% 0.62% 0.53% — 0.47% 0.78% 0.77% 0.20% CAD 0.20% 0.16% 0.08% -0.47% — 0.32% 0.34% -0.26% AUD -0.10% -0.21% -0.27% -0.78% -0.32% — -0.00% -0.58% NZD -0.12% -0.22% -0.29% -0.77% -0.34% 0.00% — -0.56% CHF 0.48% 0.42% 0.33% -0.20% 0.26% 0.58% 0.56% —

The heat map is read by selecting the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For example, choosing the Euro as the base and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell provides the percentage move in EUR (base)/USD (quote).