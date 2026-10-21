Silver Retreats From High as Traders Watch Key Support

Key Moments

XAG/USD trades below the mid-$57.00s in Asian dealings, extending its pullback from the recent weekly high near $58.60.

Prices remain locked in a one-week trading band and stay comfortably above last Wednesday’s three-month low, limiting immediate bearish conviction.

A clear break under the $56.80 range floor is seen as necessary to confirm scope for further downside toward the $57.00-$56.50 zone.

Technical Overview for XAG/USD

Silver (XAG/USD) is weakening in Asian trading on Wednesday, dropping below the mid-$57.00s and extending the late-session retreat from the weekly peak around $58.60 reached the previous day. Despite the decline, the metal continues to trade within a range that has been in place for about a week and stays well above the three-month low posted last Wednesday, a setup that is prompting caution among sellers looking to press the downside aggressively.

The broader environment is being shaped by a steady US Dollar, which is holding above a nearly three-week low seen on Tuesday. Ongoing concerns over inflation driven by energy prices are keeping expectations for a potential US Federal Reserve interest rate increase in play. In addition, geopolitical uncertainties are supporting demand for the US currency as a safe-haven asset. Together, these factors are creating headwinds for XAG/USD.

Momentum Signals and Moving Averages

On the technical front, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has turned slightly positive. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering close to the neutral 50 mark, around 48. Taken together, these momentum gauges indicate that selling momentum is stabilizing rather than accelerating.

However, this stabilization has not yet been accompanied by a break of the overhead trend resistance coming from the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. That moving average continues to cap the upside and maintain the broader bearish tone.

Key Levels and Trading Range Parameters

Analysts are focusing on the lower boundary of the current range near $56.80 as a pivotal level. A decisive move below this area is viewed as necessary to validate a continuation of the downtrend, initially exposing the $57.00-$56.50 band. That region is described as an informal reaction zone rather than a sharply defined area of technical support.

On the topside, the upper edge of the range around $58.00-$58.20 is seen as the first barrier to any rebound, followed by the overnight swing high in the $58.60 region. A push through these levels would be needed to build confidence in a more meaningful recovery attempt.

Technical Area Price Level Comment Range support $56.80 Break below needed to confirm deeper downside Reaction zone $57.00-$56.50 Informal area of potential price response Range resistance $58.00-$58.20 Initial cap on recovery attempts Overnight swing high $58.60 Recent weekly peak Psychological level $59.00 Next upside milestone if resistance gives way 100-period SMA (4-hour) $59.51 Key barrier that must be cleared to ease bearish bias

If buyers manage to regain control and push XAG/USD through the upper boundary of the range, the metal could retest the $59.00 handle and then challenge the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, located near $59.51. A sustained break above this moving average is viewed as a prerequisite for reducing the current negative bias and paving the way for a more constructive upside phase.

Even so, the broader technical picture implies that any recovery efforts are still vulnerable to renewed selling pressure, with rallies likely to attract offers rather than trigger a sustained trend reversal at this stage.