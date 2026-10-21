Bitcoin Extends Gains as Ethereum, Ripple Stabilize

Key Moments

Bitcoin trades near $82,930 on Wednesday, holding above both its 50-day and 200-day EMAs and signaling a constructive technical backdrop.

Ethereum remains confined below its 50-day EMA at $2,480 while staying above the 200-day EMA at $2,326.56, consistent with a consolidation phase.

Ripple trades around $1.333 after a gain of more than 2% the previous day, with easing selling pressure but price still capped below its 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

Overview of Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are holding relatively steady on Wednesday after closing higher the previous day. The modest rebound across the three largest cryptocurrencies points to a potential extension of the recent recovery as bearish pressure shows signs of diminishing.

Bitcoin Attempts to Build on Bullish Momentum

Bitcoin hovers near $83,000 on Wednesday, extending a mild recovery that began after price bounced from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $80,796 the previous day. BTC is quoted around $82,930, with the near-term bias tilted to the upside.

The leading cryptocurrency trades comfortably above both the 50-day EMA at $80,769 and the 200-day EMA at $76,090, indicating a generally supportive technical structure.

Downside momentum appears to be fading. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart is close to crossing above its signal line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 52, reflecting neutral conditions rather than an overbought or oversold market.

If the recovery continues, BTC could first confront resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $89,337. Beyond that, attention would likely shift toward the cycle-high region around the 100% retracement at $97,924, measured from a lower anchor of $57,800.

On the downside, initial support is seen near the 50-day EMA around $80,769. Additional demand zones align with the 200-day EMA at $76,090 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $77,862.

Bitcoin Technical Levels Level Current price (Wednesday) $82,930 50-day EMA $80,769 200-day EMA $76,090 78.6% Fibonacci resistance $89,337 100% Fibonacci / cycle-high area $97,924 (anchor: $57,800) 50% Fibonacci support $77,862

Ethereum Tests 50-Day EMA Barrier

Ethereum trades around $2,449, maintaining a subdued tone as it remains capped below the 50-day EMA at $2,480. At the same time, ETH continues to hold above the 200-day EMA at $2,326.56, reflecting a mixed technical picture that signals consolidation within a broader upward structure, with short-term risks leaning slightly to the downside.

The MACD line currently sits just below its signal line in negative territory, while the RSI is near 43. Both indicators point to waning downside pressure, consistent with a corrective phase rather than a strong bearish trend.

Immediate resistance is defined by the 50-day EMA at $2,480. A decisive daily close above this level would help neutralize the existing downside bias and could reopen the path toward higher areas, including the August 21 high near $2,546 and the September 21 high around $2,807.

On the downside, the 200-day EMA near $2,326 serves as key support and a likely zone where buyers would seek to defend the broader uptrend. A clear break below this level would point to a deeper retracement toward the May 21 high at $2,157.

Ethereum Technical Levels Level Current price $2,449 50-day EMA (resistance) $2,480 200-day EMA (support) $2,326.56 August 21 high $2,546 September 21 high $2,807 May 21 high (downside target) $2,157

Ripple Holds Gains but Faces Overhead Technical Hurdles

Ripple trades near $1.333, consolidating after a rise of more than 2% the previous day. Despite the recent bounce, XRP continues to trade below both the 50-day EMA at $1.3748 and the 200-day EMA at $1.3954, signaling that the broader uptrend is losing momentum. A prior breakdown below an ascending support trendline at $1.3594 also limits upside potential.

From a technical standpoint, near-term support is emerging around a horizontal zone defined by the June 15 high at $1.2941. For a more durable bullish structure to reassert itself, XRP would need to reclaim the 50-day and 200-day EMAs at approximately $1.3748 and $1.3954. Regaining these levels would help alleviate the current downside pressure.

Momentum indicators are consistent with this capped environment. The RSI stands at 42, in the lower half of its typical range, while the MACD is approaching its signal line as the negative histogram diminishes, pointing to easing selling pressure.

On the downside, a sustained move below $1.2941 would likely open the way for an extended decline toward the June 8 high at $1.1866.