Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Extends Gains as Ethereum, Ripple Stabilize

Bitcoin Extends Gains as Ethereum, Ripple Stabilize

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Bitcoin trades near $82,930 on Wednesday, holding above both its 50-day and 200-day EMAs and signaling a constructive technical backdrop.
  • Ethereum remains confined below its 50-day EMA at $2,480 while staying above the 200-day EMA at $2,326.56, consistent with a consolidation phase.
  • Ripple trades around $1.333 after a gain of more than 2% the previous day, with easing selling pressure but price still capped below its 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

Overview of Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are holding relatively steady on Wednesday after closing higher the previous day. The modest rebound across the three largest cryptocurrencies points to a potential extension of the recent recovery as bearish pressure shows signs of diminishing.

Bitcoin Attempts to Build on Bullish Momentum

Bitcoin hovers near $83,000 on Wednesday, extending a mild recovery that began after price bounced from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $80,796 the previous day. BTC is quoted around $82,930, with the near-term bias tilted to the upside.

The leading cryptocurrency trades comfortably above both the 50-day EMA at $80,769 and the 200-day EMA at $76,090, indicating a generally supportive technical structure.

Downside momentum appears to be fading. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart is close to crossing above its signal line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 52, reflecting neutral conditions rather than an overbought or oversold market.

If the recovery continues, BTC could first confront resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $89,337. Beyond that, attention would likely shift toward the cycle-high region around the 100% retracement at $97,924, measured from a lower anchor of $57,800.

On the downside, initial support is seen near the 50-day EMA around $80,769. Additional demand zones align with the 200-day EMA at $76,090 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $77,862.

Bitcoin Technical LevelsLevel
Current price (Wednesday)$82,930
50-day EMA$80,769
200-day EMA$76,090
78.6% Fibonacci resistance$89,337
100% Fibonacci / cycle-high area$97,924 (anchor: $57,800)
50% Fibonacci support$77,862

Ethereum Tests 50-Day EMA Barrier

Ethereum trades around $2,449, maintaining a subdued tone as it remains capped below the 50-day EMA at $2,480. At the same time, ETH continues to hold above the 200-day EMA at $2,326.56, reflecting a mixed technical picture that signals consolidation within a broader upward structure, with short-term risks leaning slightly to the downside.

The MACD line currently sits just below its signal line in negative territory, while the RSI is near 43. Both indicators point to waning downside pressure, consistent with a corrective phase rather than a strong bearish trend.

Immediate resistance is defined by the 50-day EMA at $2,480. A decisive daily close above this level would help neutralize the existing downside bias and could reopen the path toward higher areas, including the August 21 high near $2,546 and the September 21 high around $2,807.

On the downside, the 200-day EMA near $2,326 serves as key support and a likely zone where buyers would seek to defend the broader uptrend. A clear break below this level would point to a deeper retracement toward the May 21 high at $2,157.

Ethereum Technical LevelsLevel
Current price$2,449
50-day EMA (resistance)$2,480
200-day EMA (support)$2,326.56
August 21 high$2,546
September 21 high$2,807
May 21 high (downside target)$2,157

Ripple Holds Gains but Faces Overhead Technical Hurdles

Ripple trades near $1.333, consolidating after a rise of more than 2% the previous day. Despite the recent bounce, XRP continues to trade below both the 50-day EMA at $1.3748 and the 200-day EMA at $1.3954, signaling that the broader uptrend is losing momentum. A prior breakdown below an ascending support trendline at $1.3594 also limits upside potential.

From a technical standpoint, near-term support is emerging around a horizontal zone defined by the June 15 high at $1.2941. For a more durable bullish structure to reassert itself, XRP would need to reclaim the 50-day and 200-day EMAs at approximately $1.3748 and $1.3954. Regaining these levels would help alleviate the current downside pressure.

Momentum indicators are consistent with this capped environment. The RSI stands at 42, in the lower half of its typical range, while the MACD is approaching its signal line as the negative histogram diminishes, pointing to easing selling pressure.

On the downside, a sustained move below $1.2941 would likely open the way for an extended decline toward the June 8 high at $1.1866.

Ripple Technical LevelsLevel
Current price$1.333
50-day EMA$1.3748
200-day EMA$1.3954
Broken trendline level$1.3594
Key horizontal support (June 15 high)$1.2941
Lower downside level (June 8 high)$1.1866
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2804-1.2983. The pair closed at 1.2815, plummeting 0.91% on a daily basis. It has been the 54th drop in the past 110 trading days and also a second consecutive one. The daily low has been the […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/SEK daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/SEK daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/SEK within the range of 11.4319-11.6448. The pair closed at 11.4443, losing 1.66% on a daily basis.At 7:11 GMT today GBP/SEK was up 0.16% for the day to trade at 11.4590. The pair touched a daily high at 11.4685 […]
  • Hyzon delivers 4 FCEVs to Performance Food GroupHyzon delivers 4 FCEVs to Performance Food Group Hyzon Motors Inc said it had delivered 4 heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to food distributor and supplier Performance Food Group in a joint ceremony, held at PFG’s Vistar facility in Fontana, California.Hyzon’s hydrogen […]
  • Saudi Arabia oil export revenue jumps 5%, American output in future focusSaudi Arabia oil export revenue jumps 5%, American output in future focus The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its Annual Statistical Bulletin today that Saudi Arabias revenue from exports of crude oil and other petroleum products rose by 5.3% in 2012 to $336.1 billion, up from the preceding […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7037-0.7117. The pair closed at 0.7089, soaring 0.31% on a daily basis. The daily high has also been the highest level since July 28th, when the cross registered a high of 0.7133.At 14:26 […]
  • Oil weekly recap, March 3 – March 7Oil weekly recap, March 3 – March 7 West Texas Intermediate crude rose on Friday as better-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls fanned positive sentiment for the US economys recovery state, bolstering demand outlook in the worlds top consumer. The US benchmark however settled the […]