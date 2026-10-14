Mizuho Upgrades Albemarle to Outperform on Storage Surge

Key Moments:

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) climbed 4% in Wednesday premarket trading after Mizuho upgraded the stock to Outperform.

Mizuho’s revised outlook incorporates higher lithium price forecasts, with Benchmark Minerals now projecting lithium carbonate at $22,500 per metric ton in 2027 and $19,500 in 2028.

Stronger pricing assumptions led Mizuho to lift its adjusted EBITDA estimates for Albemarle to $3.2 billion in 2027 and $2.9 billion in 2028.

Upgrade Driven by Energy Storage Demand

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) traded higher in Wednesday’s premarket session, gaining 4% after Mizuho Securities upgraded the stock to Outperform from Neutral. The firm pointed to accelerating demand for battery energy stationary storage as a key driver tightening lithium market conditions.

Analyst John Roberts set a new price target of $130, citing a more constructive long-term view on lithium pricing. Mizuho’s stance reflects growing confidence that demand from large-scale energy storage deployments will increasingly support the market for the battery metal.

Rising Lithium Price Expectations

The shift in outlook is anchored in updated projections from industry consultant Benchmark Minerals. The latest forecasts call for lithium carbonate prices of $22,500 per metric ton in 2027 and $19,500 per metric ton in 2028. These estimates compare with prior expectations of $18,375 and $14,500, respectively, marking substantial upward revisions.

Mizuho highlighted that stronger stationary storage needs have driven a roughly 10% increase in anticipated 2027 lithium demand. At the same time, the firm noted that projections for global supply and inventory drawdowns have remained largely unchanged, widening the expected supply-demand imbalance.

Revised Segment and Earnings Projections

In response to the tighter market setup, Mizuho raised its price assumptions for Albemarle’s Energy Storage segment to $21,000 per metric ton in 2027 and $19,000 per metric ton in 2028. These improved realization expectations fed directly into higher earnings estimates for the company.

2027 2028 Benchmark lithium carbonate price forecast (per metric ton) $22,500 $19,500 Prior Benchmark forecast (per metric ton) $18,375 $14,500 Mizuho Energy Storage segment price assumption (per metric ton) $21,000 $19,000 Mizuho adjusted EBITDA estimate – new $3.2 billion $2.9 billion Mizuho adjusted EBITDA estimate – prior $2.4 billion $2.5 billion

Mizuho now expects Albemarle to generate adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion in 2027 and $2.9 billion in 2028, up from previous estimates of $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion. The firm emphasized that, as the industry’s lowest-cost producer, Albemarle is positioned to capture a greater share of the upside from firmer lithium prices through margin expansion and stronger cash generation.

Balance Sheet Strength and Demand Mix Watchpoints

Mizuho also pointed to Albemarle’s balance sheet as a source of resilience. The firm’s analysis suggests that the company’s financial position offers protection in weaker market environments while preserving the ability to restart or accelerate growth initiatives when projected returns improve.

Looking ahead, investors are expected to focus on whether the ramp-up in stationary storage build-outs can counterbalance ongoing swings in consumer electric vehicle demand. The interaction between these end markets will likely shape sentiment around Albemarle and the broader lithium sector in the coming quarters.