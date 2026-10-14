GSK Plans Up to 1,217 Job Cuts in Belgian Restructure

Key Moments

GSK has outlined plans to cut up to 1,217 jobs at its facilities in Belgium, according to L’Echo.

Labor unions were notified about the planned workforce reduction earlier on Wednesday.

The reported cuts focus on the company’s Belgian operations, as highlighted by the Belgian newspaper.

Planned Workforce Reductions in Belgium

GSK has announced a plan to reduce headcount at its Belgian sites by as many as 1,217 positions, Belgian newspaper L’Echo reported on Wednesday.

The British biopharmaceutical group communicated the proposed cuts to employee unions earlier in the day, according to the same report.

Overview of Reported Job Impact