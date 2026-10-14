GBP/JPY Nears Range High as Sterling Gains on Fiscal Signals

Key Moments

GBP/JPY is trading around 210.00, close to the recent range ceiling at 210.20, as buyers test key resistance.

UK fiscal discipline pledges and an IMF upgrade of 2026 UK growth to 1.3% from 1% have supported Pound demand.

Soft Japanese PPI data and BoJ guidance favoring steady policy have left the Yen under pressure.

Fundamental Drivers: Pound Gains, Yen Lags

The British Pound (GBP) is holding near the upper boundary of its three-week trading band against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, supported by renewed confidence in UK fiscal policy. GBP/JPY is quoted at 210.00 at the time of writing, with buyers focusing on the resistance cluster around 210.20 that has repeatedly halted advances in recent weeks.

According to a report in the Financial Times, UK Chancellor Jon Healey is planning to fund new budget measures through spending reductions or higher taxes rather than additional borrowing. This commitment to fiscal responsibility has reinforced support for Sterling.

Prior to that, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its projection for UK growth in 2026 to 1.3% from 1%, stating that the government does not need to quicken the pace of fiscal consolidation. This upgrade provided an additional tailwind for the Pound.

In contrast, the Japanese Yen remains under pressure following weaker-than-expected Japanese Producer Price Index (PPI) data released on Monday and commentary from Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials suggesting that monetary policy is likely to remain steady at the October meeting. BoJ Governor Kazuho Ueda reiterated the importance of maintaining inflation near the 2% objective, but he did not provide any indication of when the next tightening step might occur.

Technical Picture: Bullish Breakout Attempts Above Triangle

From a technical standpoint, GBP/JPY buyers have pushed prices above the upper boundary of a triangle formation and are attempting to validate a bullish breakout by clearing resistance around 210.20. This level has repeatedly acted as a cap, marking highs on several occasions over the past few weeks.

Short-term momentum indicators on the 4-hour chart are aligned with a constructive bias. The Relative Strength Index (14) has moved above the 60 threshold, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is marginally positive, suggesting that upside momentum is starting to build.

A decisive move through the 210.20 zone – which corresponds to the highs from September 23 and 24 and October 7 – would open the way toward the band defined by the September 18 high at 211.28 and the September 4 high in the 211.80 area.

On the downside, initial support is located at Tuesday’s low of 208.90, aligning with the lower boundary of the triangle. Below that, further support is seen around the October 5 and 8 lows near 208.20, followed by late-September troughs at 206.90.