Seagate Slips on Sector Selloff Despite Strong Outlook

Key Moments

Seagate Technology stock fell 5.2% in pre-market trading, touching $713.88 amid a broad selloff in memory and storage names.

News from Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory and concerns over Toshiba’s HDD expansion and possible TDK bidding have pressured sentiment.

Seagate recently reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $3.63 billion and guided fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue to approximately $4.10 billion.

Pre-Market Slide Tied to Global Memory and Storage Weakness

Investing.com — Seagate Technology stock declined 5.2% in pre-open trading, dropping to $713.88 as a wave of selling swept through the global memory and storage sector. Shares moved lower alongside peers such as Western Digital, SanDisk, and Micron, with the entire group reacting to negative developments across the semiconductor landscape.

The immediate catalyst was an announcement from Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory, which introduced denser DRAM designs and an AI data center product. The update unsettled investors across the storage and semiconductor space, driving sharp losses in Asian markets that then flowed into U.S. pre-market trading.

Sector-Specific Pressures Weigh on Seagate

Investor sentiment toward Seagate has also been hurt by earlier reports that Toshiba plans a significant expansion of hard-disk-drive production capacity for AI data centers. That development, initially surfacing in early October, stirred concerns that the current HDD supply shortage could reverse.

The existing shortage has enabled Seagate to increase prices, secure long-term customer contracts, and achieve record margins. The prospect of a substantial new supply wave has raised fears that this favorable environment could be challenged.

At the same time, reports that Seagate may enter an expensive bidding race with Toshiba for TDK’s magnetic-heads unit have introduced further uncertainty about the company’s balance sheet, adding another overhang for the stock.

Macro Environment and Market Sentiment Add to the Decline

The broader market backdrop offered little support. The Nasdaq slipped 0.6%, with chip and storage stocks among the weakest performers. South Korea’s benchmark index fell sharply on worries about valuations and rising competitive pressure from China, intensifying the global technology selloff and feeding into U.S. pre-market trading.

The S&P 500 was also slightly lower, while major U.S. bank earnings contributed to a generally cautious tone in the broader market. On top of that, elevated insider selling at Seagate over the past year – with no reported insider buying – has reinforced the view that the stock’s premium valuation leaves it vulnerable during sector pullbacks.

Strong Fundamentals Clash With Supply-Side Fears

Despite the market pressure, Seagate’s operating performance has remained robust. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $3.63 billion, representing an increase of roughly 48% year over year. Management has guided fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue to approximately $4.10 billion, signaling continued growth expectations.

Today’s move reflects the tension between these solid fundamentals and a market that is increasingly focused on potential supply-side risks, including new capacity and competitive dynamics that could eventually pressure Seagate’s pricing power and margins.

Key Figures and Market Moves