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Home » Stock Market News » Micron Extends Slide as Competition, Labor Risks Mount

Micron Extends Slide as Competition, Labor Risks Mount

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Micron Technology shares declined 2.5% in pre-open trading, deepening a multi-session pullback in the memory chip space.
  • Chinese rival CXMT reported advances in a new 4F² DRAM cell architecture and aims to launch DDR5 server products based on it before the end of 2026.
  • Workers at Micron’s Taoyuan, Taiwan DRAM facility voted 99% in favor of authorizing a strike, seeking a 15% profit-sharing arrangement tied to quarterly operating profit.

Competitive Pressures Hit Micron and the Memory Segment

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) dropped 2.5% in pre-market trading, continuing a string of declines as investors reassessed the outlook for the memory chip industry in light of new competitive and operational challenges.

The stock, which had already recorded a steep loss in the previous session, is trading at $964.6, significantly below its 52-week high of $1,255. The move reflects mounting doubts over how long the tight supply conditions that underpinned its strong year-to-date performance can persist.

CXMT’s DRAM Breakthrough Raises Oversupply Concerns

A key driver of the latest weakness is news from Chinese memory producer ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT). The company announced meaningful progress on a new 4F² DRAM cell architecture, a layout that can increase the number of memory cells on a chip and may lower manufacturing costs.

CXMT has indicated it plans to introduce DDR5 server memory products using this design before the end of 2026. That timeline has stirred concerns that a future surge in supply could weigh on pricing across the global DRAM market and erode the favorable conditions that have benefited Micron and its peers.

Company / IndexDevelopment / Performance
Micron TechnologyPre-open decline of 2.5%; trading at $964.6 vs 52-week high of $1,255
ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT)Progress on 4F² DRAM cell architecture; targeting DDR5 server products before end-2026
NasdaqSlipped 0.4%, pressured by broad tech weakness
Philadelphia Semiconductor IndexExtended its losing streak

Labor Tensions in Taiwan Add Operational Risk

Investor anxiety has been exacerbated by fresh labor tensions at one of Micron’s key manufacturing hubs. Employees at the company’s Taoyuan site in Taiwan, which accounts for a substantial portion of Micron’s DRAM production, voted 99% in favor of authorizing a strike.

The workers are demanding a permanent profit-sharing structure equal to 15% of quarterly operating profit. The development introduces a new element of uncertainty around Micron’s production capabilities that the market had not previously had to factor into valuations.

AI Funding Jitters and Sector-Wide Tech Weakness

Broader concerns over the durability of funding for artificial intelligence initiatives have also weighed on sentiment toward memory chip manufacturers. Those worries are surfacing in tandem with a wider pullback in technology shares.

The Nasdaq fell 0.4% on Monday as technology stocks broadly retreated, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index extended its losing streak, underscoring continued pressure on semiconductor names.

Market Moves Highlight Pressure on High-Valuation Tech

Elsewhere in equities, the S&P 500 is essentially unchanged and the Dow Jones is modestly higher. This divergence suggests that the latest bout of selling is concentrated in high-valuation technology and chip companies rather than signaling a wholesale shift to a risk-off stance across the broader market.

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